Margot Robbie Is ‘Totally Hair’ Barbie in Pucci Minidress & Hot Pink Heels for Movie Photocall in Mexico

After dressing up like “Earring Magic” Barbie for the Mexico City premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” on Thursday night, Margot Robbie continued channeling the plastic doll during a photocall on Friday. This time, the actress wore a dress inspired by “Totally Hair” Barbie, released in 1992.

Clad in a Pucci minidress, Robbie posed during a photocall for “Barbie” at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City. The Australian actress was joined by her “Barbie” co-star Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the film.

Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the “Barbie” movie at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023, in Mexico City. Getty Images

Robbie was outfitted in a print-heavy minidress featuring a high neckline, long sleeves and a bodycon fit. The print in question was vaguely floral and cast in pastel tones of pink, purple, green and lavender. The hemline of the “Amsterdam” star’s dress was slightly flared, offering the garment movement and a little volume.

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling pose during the photocall for the “Barbie” movie at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Robbie accessorized her look with a pair of neon pink Chanel double C logo earrings dappled with crystals and secured to gold hoop closures. Her hair was worn in a side part styled in waves.

Continuing the Barbiecore theme down to her feet, the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actress stepped into a pair of hot pink pumps. The heels were crafted from leather and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3-inch stiletto heels finished the set off.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

PHOTOS: See all of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Cute Summer Sandals