Margot Robbie Continues Her ‘Barbie’-Inspired Style Streak in Pink Balmain Minidress & Pumps for Mexico Premiere

Margot Robbie graced the pink carpet for “Barbie” at the Plaza Parque Toreo yesterday in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.

Robbie was joined by a myriad of her “Barbie” co-stars on the carpet, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. The “I, Tonya” star was clad in a bodycon pink Balmain minidress comprised of a structural corseted leather bodice with a sheer-mesh neckline and long sleeves.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Getty Images

The Australian thespian’s garment was accompanied by a silver chain belt that sat loosely around Robbie’s midsection. The accessory was adorned with high-shine charms including a crystalized star. The belt was worn alongside coordinating silver hoops that were also fastened with star and heart charms. Rounding out her look in Barbie fashion, Robbie wore her lengthy blonde tresses in a sleek and wavy side part.

On her feet, the “Babylon” actress stepped into a pair of bubblegum pink pumps. The heels were crafted from leather and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Getty Images

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Shop Similar Pink Pumps

Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate 85mm Patent Soft Lining Red Sole Pumps $845 Buy Now at neiman marcus

PHOTOS: See all of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Cute Summer Sandals