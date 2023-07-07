×
Read Next: Images of the Nike KD 16 ‘Aunt Pearl’ Have Emerged on Instagram
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Margot Robbie Continues Her ‘Barbie’-Inspired Style Streak in Pink Balmain Minidress & Pumps for Mexico Premiere

Margot Robbie, Balmain, "Barbie," pink, pumps, leather, mesh.
Margot Robbie, Chanel, tweed blazer, sequin dress, cutout dress, minidress, boots, white boots, ankle boots, heeled boots, Chelsea boots, leather boots, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, couture
Margot Robbie, Chanel, tweed blazer, sequin dress, cutout dress, minidress, boots, white boots, ankle boots, heeled boots, Chelsea boots, leather boots, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, couture
Margot Robbie, Chanel, By Far, Suicide Squad, Los Angeles, premiere
Margot Robbie, Chanel, By Far, Suicide Squad, Los Angeles, premiere
View Gallery
View Gallery38 Images
Share

Margot Robbie graced the pink carpet for “Barbie” at the Plaza Parque Toreo yesterday in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.

Robbie was joined by a myriad of her “Barbie” co-stars on the carpet, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. The “I, Tonya” star was clad in a bodycon pink Balmain minidress comprised of a structural corseted leather bodice with a sheer-mesh neckline and long sleeves.

Margot Robbie, Balmain, "Barbie," pink, pumps, leather, mesh, Ryan Gosling.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.Getty Images

The Australian thespian’s garment was accompanied by a silver chain belt that sat loosely around Robbie’s midsection. The accessory was adorned with high-shine charms including a crystalized star. The belt was worn alongside coordinating silver hoops that were also fastened with star and heart charms. Rounding out her look in Barbie fashion, Robbie wore her lengthy blonde tresses in a sleek and wavy side part.

On her feet, the “Babylon” actress stepped into a pair of bubblegum pink pumps. The heels were crafted from leather and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off.

Margot Robbie, Balmain, "Barbie," pink, pumps, leather, mesh.
A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes.Getty Images

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

Margot Robbie, Balmain, "Barbie," pink, pumps, leather, mesh.
Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.Getty Images

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Shop Similar Pink Pumps

Margot Robbie Pops in Balmain Minidress & Pumps for 'Barbie' Premiere
Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps
$99 Buy Now at nordstrom
Margot Robbie Pops in Balmain Minidress & Pumps for 'Barbie' Premiere
Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate 85mm Patent Soft Lining Red Sole Pumps
$845 Buy Now at neiman marcus

PHOTOS: See all of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels
Cute Summer Sandals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Press Tour Photos With Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and More
View Gallery41 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Margot Robbie Pops in Balmain Minidress & Pumps for 'Barbie' Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad