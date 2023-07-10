Everything You Need to Know About Margot Robbie’s Custom Manolo Blahnik ‘Barbie’ Heels

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The “Barbie” press tour is at full steam and star Margot Robbie is leaning in to the iconic character. Throughout her appearances and red carpet arrivals, Robbie has continued to recreate the Mattel doll’s original outfits through the decades — and with that, of course, comes Barbie’s shoes.
To mimic Barbie’s iconic heels, Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal worked with Manolo Blahink to create custom pairs for each look.
For instance, to kick off the press tour, Robbie wore a pink and white polka-dot, halter minidress inspired by the 2015 “Pink and Fabulous” doll. She paired the ensemble with custom BB pumps from Manolo in white.
The BB pointed-toe pumps, which is named after Brigitte Bardot, from the designer was first created in 2008 and became an instant classic. During the media tour, Robbie has been spotted in other custom colors of the BB pumps, including pale pink and magenta.
Another standout Manolo Blahnik moment came at the “Barbie” premiere in Seoul, South Korea. Robbie channeled the 1985 “Day to Night” doll in two custom Versace outfits. The first retro-inspired look included a skirt suit, which she accessorized with a polka-dot hat and bedazzled ’80s cell phone bag by Judith Leiber. For her shoes, she wore custom Manolo Blahnik Irene pumps. The white shoes, just like the 1985 Barbie doll, was designed with a pink capped toe and a pink stiletto.
She later changed into the second costume of the “Day to Night” doll, wearing a glittering pink party dress paired with custom Manolo Blahnik Jada heels.
This style may just be the ultimate Barbie shoe as the mule sandals were designed in hot pink patent leather just like the iconic doll wore for decades.
Robbie was seen on multiple occasions in the Jada heel, wearing the a clear PVC version, a light pink colorway as well as black patent leather.
Keep scrolling for more of Robbie wearing custom Manolo Blahnik heels during the “Barbie” press tour.
