Everything You Need to Know About Margot Robbie’s Custom Manolo Blahnik ‘Barbie’ Heels

The “Barbie” press tour is at full steam and star Margot Robbie is leaning in to the iconic character. Throughout her appearances and red carpet arrivals, Robbie has continued to recreate the Mattel doll’s original outfits through the decades — and with that, of course, comes Barbie’s shoes.

To mimic Barbie’s iconic heels, Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal worked with Manolo Blahink to create custom pairs for each look.

For instance, to kick off the press tour, Robbie wore a pink and white polka-dot, halter minidress inspired by the 2015 “Pink and Fabulous” doll. She paired the ensemble with custom BB pumps from Manolo in white.

Margot Robbie in Manolo Blahink’s custom BB pumps. Getty Images

The BB pointed-toe pumps, which is named after Brigitte Bardot, from the designer was first created in 2008 and became an instant classic. During the media tour, Robbie has been spotted in other custom colors of the BB pumps, including pale pink and magenta.

LMargot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, wearing Valentino and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Getty Images

Another standout Manolo Blahnik moment came at the “Barbie” premiere in Seoul, South Korea. Robbie channeled the 1985 “Day to Night” doll in two custom Versace outfits. The first retro-inspired look included a skirt suit, which she accessorized with a polka-dot hat and bedazzled ’80s cell phone bag by Judith Leiber. For her shoes, she wore custom Manolo Blahnik Irene pumps. The white shoes, just like the 1985 Barbie doll, was designed with a pink capped toe and a pink stiletto.

Margot Robbie in Versace and Manolo Blahnik heels at the Seoul premiere of “Barbie” on July 2. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

She later changed into the second costume of the “Day to Night” doll, wearing a glittering pink party dress paired with custom Manolo Blahnik Jada heels.

This style may just be the ultimate Barbie shoe as the mule sandals were designed in hot pink patent leather just like the iconic doll wore for decades.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of “Barbie” on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea in Versace and Manolo Blahnik sandals. Getty Images

Robbie was seen on multiple occasions in the Jada heel, wearing the a clear PVC version, a light pink colorway as well as black patent leather.

Keep scrolling for more of Robbie wearing custom Manolo Blahnik heels during the “Barbie” press tour.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia, wearing Manolo Blahnik heels and a Versace minidress. WireImage

Details of Margot Robbie’s custom Jada mules from Manolo Blahnik. WireImage

Margot Robbie poses for a photo during the pink carpet for “Barbie” movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 6, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, wearing Balmain and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Getty Images

Margot Robbie poses in custom Manolo Blahnik BB heels and an Emilio Pucci dress during the photocall for the film “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Getty Images

Margot Robbie recreates Mattel’s original 1959 doll in a black-and-white striped bandage dress by Hervé Legér for a “Barbie” photocall in Sydney.

Margot Robbie wears custom Manolo Blahnik and Moschino for a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3 in Seoul.

Margot Robbie in Manolo Blahnik mules and a custom Schiaparelli look at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety