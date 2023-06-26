Margot Robbie Reveals Secret Behind Viral ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene at Press Junket in Valentino Pink Minidress and White-Hot Heels on Red Carpet

Margot Robbie brought a pop of pink to her “Barbie” press press junket at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles — and shared the true story behind her viral arched feet clip from the Greta Gerwig-directed film’s trailer.

“It was probably about eight takes,” Robbie shared in a group interview with co-stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon on Fandango’s TikTok. “They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor for the double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off — so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it.”

For the junket itself, Robbie channeled her character’s namesake doll in a bright pink minidress with a halter-style neckline and triangular bodice cutout. The white polka dot-covered piece was also whimsically accessorized with a studded yellow leather Valentino shoulder bag, gold beaded bracelet and pearl drop earrings.

Robbie’s look was finished with a set of white pointed-toe patent leather pumps with thin stiletto heels, smoothly complementing her outfit with a dash of retro flair.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie also took a moment to take photos with Ryan Gosling, who will play love interest Ken in the film.

Gosling also leaned into the film’s penchant for pink for the occasion, wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and black leather Redwing Heritage lace-up boots with a cream short-sleeved knit polo shirt with pastel pink paneling.

(L-R): Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the “Barbie” photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Barbie” comes into theaters on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film finds Barbie (Margot Robbie) entering the human world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) to learn more about herself. The comedy drama, which has already gone viral for its cast posters, soundtrack and trailers, also features a cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrel and more stars.