Margot Robbie Wears Vintage Versace Minidress and Clear Mules for ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party

Margot Robbie wore an iconic vintage Versace couture look to the “Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney today. The Australian thespian was joined by her fellow “Barbie” cast members and the director of the film Greta Gerwig.

For the event, Robbie wore a metallic pastel pink sequined mini dress from the Italian designer brand’s fall 1994 collection famously worn by Claudia Schiffer in the 90s. The garment was form-fitting and comprised of a corseted strappy bodice trimmed with coordinating pink beads followed by a short flared skirt.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the “Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023, in Sydney. WireImage

Beyond her outfit, the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” star wore her blond tresses parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves. For the finishing touches, Robbie also painted her nails a coordinating metallic pink to match her dress.

As for footwear, the “I, Tonya” actress stepped into a pair of unique clear mules. The pair featured open toes, striking silver metallic trim and clear straps that sat across the toes. The footwear was finished with 2 to 3 stiletto heels that offered Robbie a little lift.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. WireImage

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” celebration party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. WireImage

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

