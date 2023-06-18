Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke & More Bold Looks from Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

The stars were aligned for the premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City.”

The highly aestheticized comedic drama — which focuses on various families stargazing in a desert town, previously launching in theaters on June 16 — made a splash prior to its debut with a premiere in New York City. For the occasion, stars leaned into tones and elements of the ’50s and ’60s, seemingly inspired by the movie’s 1955 setting.

Two-toned palettes and stark neutrals dominated the carpet in matte and embellished ensembles, seen on stars like Margot Robbie and Maya Hawke. Still, others — like Jeff Goldblum, Darren Criss and Dylan Mulvaney — opted to lean into ’60s and planetary themes with tonal contrasting colors and celestial embellishments. On the footwear front, shoes ranged from classic pointed pumps to colorful sandals and sharp leather boots — proving that variety is alive and well on the red carpet. Below, discover some of the evening’s top looks that — much like Anderson’s newest quirky, psychedelic-hued universe — were out of this world.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie made a chic entrance on the red carpet at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in a Schiaparelli haute couture outfit. The award-winning actress’ Daniel Roseberry-designed attire featured a strapless black velvet peplum top with a gold keyhole accent, paired with a silky white pleated miniskirt and black suede pumps.

Margot Robbie attends the “Asteroid City” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13, 2023. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke gleamed at Lincoln Center in a custom Prada outfit, featuring a black sleeveless midi dress with a flared skirt. For added flair, the Miuccia Prada-designed piece — like its matching custom swim cap, which Hawke also wore — was coated in palette sequins of varying sizes. The set was complemented by sharply pointed black satin pumps, with a pop of color from bright electric blue eyeshadow.

Maya Hawke attends the “Asteroid City” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13, 2023. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum stepped into the groove in a blue Prada suit, featuring a long blazer with pointed lapels and a built-in pale pink and bright yellow collar. Paired with matching trousers a pink shirt and matching tie, the actor finished his attire with chunky black moccasin-style loafers with thin front laces, rounded stitched toes and thick rubber soles.

Jeff Goldblum attends the “Asteroid City” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13, 2023. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hope Davis

Actress Hope Davis also opted for suiting for the “Asteroid City” premiere, stepping out in a bright white Lafayette 148 suit designed by creative director Emily Smith. The set featured a matching cotton-viscose double-breasted blazer and ankle-length pants, which Davis paired with the New York-based brand’s golden yellow mini handbag and multicolor floral-printed silk twilly scarf. A set of Lafayette’s coral red heeled mules — which included closed toes, front straps and short heels covered in shearling — finished her look with a vibrant pop of color.

Hope Davis attends the “Asteroid City” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13, 2023 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney took a literal approach to dressing for the film’s premiere, arriving in a head-to-toe Stella McCartney look. Hailing from McCartney’s summer 2023 collection, her ensemble included a black oversized blazer, cropped vest and asymmetric-hemmed miniskirt for a punky take on the classic skirt suit. Mulvaney also complemented her outfit with a pair of McCartney’s black vegan leather cowboy boots — complete with white star embroidery — and a black velvet mini Falabella handbag strung with a crystal-coated chain for a whimsical finish.