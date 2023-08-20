Margaret Qualley Marries Jack Antonoff in Romantic Satin Bridal Flats

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s star-studded wedding has marked the latest celebrity nuptials of the 2020’s — complete with on-trend bridal footwear.

Qualley married Antonoff — whose engagement she accepted in May 2022 — on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. For the occasion, the bride wore white — specifically, white flats with close-toed satin uppers.

Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley’s romantic shoe style was elevated with short, under-1-inch heels, as well as thin Mary Jane straps with oval-shaped buckles. Sparkling crystals embroidered across the toes added a dash of festive glamour to the pair, as well. The use of white hues, soft materials and detailed embellishments all leaned into standard bridal industry tropes, bringing the “Maid” actress‘ shoes a traditional feel.

The set brought a whimsical finish to the bride’s dress for the occasion: a white sleeveless silk style with a midi-length hem, accented by a sharp embellished neckline. The glittering piece was complete with its neckline knotted in a bow at the back, finishing the dress with an elegant flair.

A closer look at Qualley’s wedding flats. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

However, Qualley’s wedding footwear is also particularly trendy within the context of the 2020’s. Particularly in 2023, flats have risen as a top shoe trend for both formal and casual occasions, favored for their light weight, practical height and ease to take on and off. Vintage-inspired sets like Qualley’s strongly reference the Mary Jane-strapped styles that rose to prominence in the 1950’s and ’60s as well, providing added upper support with preppy nostalgic detailing.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff walk into their wedding afterparty on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley also took her wedding flats from the aisle to the afterparty. The same pair could be seen in the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actress’ outfit while walking into her wedding’s afterparty, hand-in-hand with Antonoff: a white midi-length dress with sheer puffed sleeves, a pointed corseted bodice and rounded skirt elevated by matte strips of white silk.

A closer look at Qualley’s wedding flats. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley and Antonoff’s union marked the latest celebrity wedding of the 2020’s, in addition to Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, among others.

