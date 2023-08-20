×
Read Next: Diane Keaton Shares Eclectic Footwear Collection: Polka-Dotted ‘Clown Shoes’ & Motorcycle Boots
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Margaret Qualley Marries Jack Antonoff in Romantic Satin Bridal Flats

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, wedding, weddings, celebrity wedding, marriage, Long Island, flats, white flats, satin flats, crystal flats, Mary Janes, Mary Jane flats, wedding flats, wedding shoes, bridal flats, bridal shoes, bridal wear, brides, womens wedding shoes
Aquazzura Crystal Sandals
Dolce & Gabbana Jeweled Brocade Sandals
Christian Louboutin White Python Sandals
Rene Caovilla T-Strap Pumps
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s star-studded wedding has marked the latest celebrity nuptials of the 2020’s — complete with on-trend bridal footwear.

Qualley married Antonoff — whose engagement she accepted in May 2022 — on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. For the occasion, the bride wore white — specifically, white flats with close-toed satin uppers.

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, wedding, weddings, celebrity wedding, marriage, Long Island, flats, white flats, satin flats, crystal flats, Mary Janes, Mary Jane flats, wedding flats, wedding shoes, bridal flats, bridal shoes, bridal wear, brides, womens wedding shoes
Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley’s romantic shoe style was elevated with short, under-1-inch heels, as well as thin Mary Jane straps with oval-shaped buckles. Sparkling crystals embroidered across the toes added a dash of festive glamour to the pair, as well. The use of white hues, soft materials and detailed embellishments all leaned into standard bridal industry tropes, bringing the “Maid” actress‘ shoes a traditional feel.

The set brought a whimsical finish to the bride’s dress for the occasion: a white sleeveless silk style with a midi-length hem, accented by a sharp embellished neckline. The glittering piece was complete with its neckline knotted in a bow at the back, finishing the dress with an elegant flair.

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, wedding, weddings, celebrity wedding, marriage, Long Island, flats, white flats, satin flats, crystal flats, Mary Janes, Mary Jane flats, wedding flats, wedding shoes, bridal flats, bridal shoes, bridal wear, brides, womens wedding shoes
A closer look at Qualley’s wedding flats.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

However, Qualley’s wedding footwear is also particularly trendy within the context of the 2020’s. Particularly in 2023, flats have risen as a top shoe trend for both formal and casual occasions, favored for their light weight, practical height and ease to take on and off. Vintage-inspired sets like Qualley’s strongly reference the Mary Jane-strapped styles that rose to prominence in the 1950’s and ’60s as well, providing added upper support with preppy nostalgic detailing.

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, wedding, weddings, celebrity wedding, marriage, Long Island, flats, white flats, satin flats, crystal flats, Mary Janes, Mary Jane flats, wedding flats, wedding shoes, bridal flats, bridal shoes, bridal wear, brides, womens wedding shoes
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff walk into their wedding afterparty on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley also took her wedding flats from the aisle to the afterparty. The same pair could be seen in the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actress’ outfit while walking into her wedding’s afterparty, hand-in-hand with Antonoff: a white midi-length dress with sheer puffed sleeves, a pointed corseted bodice and rounded skirt elevated by matte strips of white silk.

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, wedding, weddings, celebrity wedding, marriage, Long Island, flats, white flats, satin flats, crystal flats, Mary Janes, Mary Jane flats, wedding flats, wedding shoes, bridal flats, bridal shoes, bridal wear, brides, womens wedding shoes
A closer look at Qualley’s wedding flats.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Qualley and Antonoff’s union marked the latest celebrity wedding of the 2020’s, in addition to Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, among others.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Miu Miu Embellished Sandals
15 Splurge-Worthy Wedding Shoes
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Margaret Qualley Marries Jack Antonoff in Romantic Satin Bridal Flats
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad