Maluma Goes Sheer in Socks With LV Baroque Loafers at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Maluma was one of the many shining stars that arrived in style at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

The artist showcased a vibrant suit with a deconstructed lapel, adding a touch of artistic flair to his ensemble. The matching shorts further enhanced his look, while a neon green string provided a striking pop of color, accentuating his unique and bold style.

Colombian singer Maluma poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

His accessories shined bright as he donned a large diamond necklace, matching diamond earrings, and vintage cleat sunglasses.

On his feet, he slipped on Louis Vuitton Baroque Loafers. Presented during Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 men’s show, the LV Baroque loafer is said to be a cutting-edge and unique design crafted from glazed calf leather.

The upper features a striking LV Initials accessory in silver-tone metal, adding a touch of extravagance. The chunky rubber outsole, engraved with LV Initials and Monogram Flowers, creates a visually captivating 3D effect, making this avant-garde hybrid style fashion-forward.

Maluma’s style is characterized by a bold and contemporary fashion sense. He often dons trendy and vibrant outfits, showcasing his confidence and individuality.

Colombian singer Maluma poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023.

When it comes to shoe style, Maluma embraces a diverse range, from stylish sneakers by luxury brands like Balenciaga and Gucci to eye-catching boots and loafers. He effortlessly combines comfort and style, experimenting with different colors, textures, and designs, always leaving a lasting impression with his fashionable footwear choices.

Maluma has established a close relationship with Louis Vuitton, often collaborating and endorsing the brand. He has been seen wearing Louis Vuitton designs on numerous occasions, including red carpet events, music videos, and magazine shoots.

Additionally, Maluma has attended Louis Vuitton fashion shows, demonstrating his support and appreciation for the brand’s creative vision. This partnership highlights the synergy between Maluma’s bold style and Louis Vuitton’s innovative and luxurious fashion aesthetic.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.