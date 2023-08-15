Madonna’s Daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone Twin in White Sandals for Brother Rocco Ritchie’s 23rd Birthday

Madonna’s twin daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone matched for older brother Rocco Ritchie’s birthday.

While celebrating Ritchie’s 23rd year around the sun in Portugal, Madonna took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the occasion. In a group shot with twin friends, Estere and Stella posed in matching sets of kids’ flatform sandals. The duo’s styles featured wide white ankle, counter and toe straps, set atop cork soles and thick raffia-lined platforms for a balanced base.

Estere and Stella Ciccone pose with friends in Portugal on Madonna’s Instagram Stories on Aug. 16, 2023. Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

The duo’s sandals smoothly matched their outfits: sleeveless white dresses, complete with eyelet detailing and scalloped trim. The pair also coordinated their accessories, with one twin wearing a blue crystal statement necklace and a dangling pendant — while the other wore the same pieces in pink, along with a stack of thin gold bangles.

The twins celebrated the occasion with their extended family, including Madonna, 17-year-old sister Mercy James and 17-year-old brother, David Banda. The full group was dressed in summer-worthy style for the occasion; Madonna wore a floral wrap dress and bejeweled sunglasses with white platform sandals, while Rocco was sharply outfitted in a terracotta-red linen shirt and matching pants. Meanwhile, Mercy blossomed in a toile-printed mint green corset top and silky purple skirt, while David also wore a floral outfit: an embroidered white shirt and trousers, both hailing from New York-based label Bode.

Madonna poses with Rocco Ritchie during his birthday in Portugal on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 16, 2023. Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

Estere and Stella often match their footwear for a range of occasions. During musical outings or cooler months, the young twins have been seen in the same sets of dark lug-sole boots, lace-up boots and monochrome sneakers. Warm-weather occasions also find the duo in lighter-colored sandals, ranging from round-toed fisherman sandals to bohemian flatform styles.

