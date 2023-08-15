×
Madonna’s Daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone Twin in White Sandals for Brother Rocco Ritchie’s 23rd Birthday

Madonna roller skated back to the ’70s during a disco-themed celebration. The 63-year-old pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan’s Central Park … with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot. The pop legend had a little help from her friends … one woman was seen taking the Material Girl’s hand and guiding her around the rink. Two of Madonna’s kids, Stella and Estere, were right there to shadow their mom the whole time. 10 Aug 2022 Pictured: Madonna roller skated back to the ’70s during a disco-themed celebration. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885834_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna's Twin Daughters Pop in White Sandals for Rocco's Birthday
madonna, jfk airport, black coat, balenciaga crocs, platform, hood, sunglasses
Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades.Pictured: MadonnaRef: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
Madonna’s twin daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone matched for older brother Rocco Ritchie’s birthday.

While celebrating Ritchie’s 23rd year around the sun in Portugal, Madonna took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the occasion. In a group shot with twin friends, Estere and Stella posed in matching sets of kids’ flatform sandals. The duo’s styles featured wide white ankle, counter and toe straps, set atop cork soles and thick raffia-lined platforms for a balanced base.

Estere Ciccone, Stella Ciccone, sandals, girls sandals, flat sandals, flatform, flatform sandals, white sandals, strap sandals, open toed sandals, Madonna, Rocco Ritchie, Instagram, Instagram Stories, birthday, celebrations, Portugal
Estere and Stella Ciccone pose with friends in Portugal on Madonna’s Instagram Stories on Aug. 16, 2023.Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

The duo’s sandals smoothly matched their outfits: sleeveless white dresses, complete with eyelet detailing and scalloped trim. The pair also coordinated their accessories, with one twin wearing a blue crystal statement necklace and a dangling pendant — while the other wore the same pieces in pink, along with a stack of thin gold bangles.

The twins celebrated the occasion with their extended family, including Madonna, 17-year-old sister Mercy James and 17-year-old brother, David Banda. The full group was dressed in summer-worthy style for the occasion; Madonna wore a floral wrap dress and bejeweled sunglasses with white platform sandals, while Rocco was sharply outfitted in a terracotta-red linen shirt and matching pants. Meanwhile, Mercy blossomed in a toile-printed mint green corset top and silky purple skirt, while David also wore a floral outfit: an embroidered white shirt and trousers, both hailing from New York-based label Bode.

Madonna, Rocco Ritchie, Instagram, Instagram Stories, birthday, celebrations
Madonna poses with Rocco Ritchie during his birthday in Portugal on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 16, 2023.Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

Estere and Stella often match their footwear for a range of occasions. During musical outings or cooler months, the young twins have been seen in the same sets of dark lug-sole boots, lace-up boots and monochrome sneakers. Warm-weather occasions also find the duo in lighter-colored sandals, ranging from round-toed fisherman sandals to bohemian flatform styles.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Madonna, Met Gala
Madonna’s Style Evolution: 1985–2023
View Gallery71 Images
