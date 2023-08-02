×
Read Next: Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles in Bedazzled Mules at Grammy Museum Appearance
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Madonna’s Daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone Twin in Black Lace-Up Boots at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Madonna roller skated back to the ’70s during a disco-themed celebration. The 63-year-old pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan’s Central Park … with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot. The pop legend had a little help from her friends … one woman was seen taking the Material Girl’s hand and guiding her around the rink. Two of Madonna’s kids, Stella and Estere, were right there to shadow their mom the whole time. 10 Aug 2022 Pictured: Madonna roller skated back to the ’70s during a disco-themed celebration. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885834_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna roller skated back to the ’70s during a disco-themed celebration with her kids, Stella and Estere, in August 2022.
ZapatA/MEGA
Share

Madonna’s twin daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone were combat-ready for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

During the musician’s tour stop in New Jersey on Sunday Night, the 10-year-old stars posed backstage with their mother, 17-year-old sister Mercy James, Beyoncé and her six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter. For the occasion — as seen on Madonna’s Instagram Stories — Estere and Stella each wore vibrant outfits. One sister zipped into a bright red track jacket with white striped trim, layered atop matching running shorts for a sporty appearance. The other twin took grungier approach in a black crop top and matching graffiti-printed miniskirt with pale yellow trim, layered beneath a deep blue bomber jacket.

Madonna, Beyonce, Mercy James, boots, combat boots, black boots, womens boots
Madonna poses with Beyoncé, Rumi Carter, Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023.Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

Estere and Stella completed their concert outfits with black lace-up boots, bringing each ensemble a punky finish. One of the twins laced into a set of classic leather combat boots, finished with ridged rubber soles and silver side zippers — Simi. Meanwhile, the other sister slipped on a tall set with padded nylon uppers, complete with rounded toes and crossed front laces for a sporty, comfort-focused finish.

Both of the children’s shoes also coordinated with Mercy’s and Madonna’s, creating a matching family moment. Madonna herself elevated her printed Versace x Dua Lipa button-up top and shorts with glossy patent leather combat boots for the occasion, which have been a popular style in her shoe rotation for decades.

Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades.Pictured: MadonnaRef: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
Madonna seen leaving Oswald’s Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs in London on May 26, 2022.SplashNews.com

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Madonna's Twin Daughters Match in Boots at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad