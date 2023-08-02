Madonna’s Daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone Twin in Black Lace-Up Boots at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Madonna’s twin daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone were combat-ready for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

During the musician’s tour stop in New Jersey on Sunday Night, the 10-year-old stars posed backstage with their mother, 17-year-old sister Mercy James, Beyoncé and her six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter. For the occasion — as seen on Madonna’s Instagram Stories — Estere and Stella each wore vibrant outfits. One sister zipped into a bright red track jacket with white striped trim, layered atop matching running shorts for a sporty appearance. The other twin took grungier approach in a black crop top and matching graffiti-printed miniskirt with pale yellow trim, layered beneath a deep blue bomber jacket.

Madonna poses with Beyoncé, Rumi Carter, Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023. Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

Estere and Stella completed their concert outfits with black lace-up boots, bringing each ensemble a punky finish. One of the twins laced into a set of classic leather combat boots, finished with ridged rubber soles and silver side zippers — Simi. Meanwhile, the other sister slipped on a tall set with padded nylon uppers, complete with rounded toes and crossed front laces for a sporty, comfort-focused finish.

Both of the children’s shoes also coordinated with Mercy’s and Madonna’s, creating a matching family moment. Madonna herself elevated her printed Versace x Dua Lipa button-up top and shorts with glossy patent leather combat boots for the occasion, which have been a popular style in her shoe rotation for decades.

Madonna seen leaving Oswald’s Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs in London on May 26, 2022. SplashNews.com

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

