Madonna’s Son Rocco Richie Celebrates 23rd Birthday in Monochromatic Earthy Look

Rocco Ritchie rang in his 23rd birthday in style.

Madonna posted several photos from her trip to Portugal with her son from her previous marriage to director Guy Ritchie to her Instagram, documenting the celebration. Ritchie turned 23 on August 11, though Madonna shared photos from the party on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Madonna and Rocco pose on Madonna’s Instagram story. Instagram / Madonna

For his look, Ritchie went with a monochromatic style. He paired a burnt orange button-down long-sleeve shirt with coordinating pants. His mother went with a white wrap dress with a floral print for the occasion. Her midi dress featured bright pops of red, yellow and black detailing throughout the print. She paired her dress with white leather mules.

When it comes to his personal style, Ritchie tends to go for more dapper looks while hitting star-studded events. Whether he’s hitting the red carpet or sitting front row at New York Fashion Week’s biggest shows, Ritchie tends to reach for a classic suit paired with leather dress shoes. He’s dipped his toes into the fashion industry as well, modeling in an Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang campaign in 2017.

Madonna has also spent her fair share of time in the fashion industry, working on several collections through the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

