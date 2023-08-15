×
Read Next: Consumers Keep Spending in July, According to Latest Sales Data
Madonna's Son Rocco Richie Celebrates 23rd Birthday in Monochromatic Earthy Look

madonna, floral dress, white leather slide sandals, portugal, vacation, rocco, birthday, instagram stories
Madonna's Son Rocco Celebrates Birthday in Monochromatic Look
madonna, jfk airport, black coat, balenciaga crocs, platform, hood, sunglasses
Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades.Pictured: MadonnaRef: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
View Gallery
Rocco Ritchie rang in his 23rd birthday in style.

Madonna posted several photos from her trip to Portugal with her son from her previous marriage to director Guy Ritchie to her Instagram, documenting the celebration. Ritchie turned 23 on August 11, though Madonna shared photos from the party on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

madonna, floral dress, white leather slide sandals, portugal, vacation, rocco, birthday, instagram stories
Madonna and Rocco pose on Madonna’s Instagram story.Instagram / Madonna

For his look, Ritchie went with a monochromatic style. He paired a burnt orange button-down long-sleeve shirt with coordinating pants. His mother went with a white wrap dress with a floral print for the occasion. Her midi dress featured bright pops of red, yellow and black detailing throughout the print. She paired her dress with white leather mules.

Madonna, floral dress, rocco, portugal
Madonna

When it comes to his personal style, Ritchie tends to go for more dapper looks while hitting star-studded events. Whether he’s hitting the red carpet or sitting front row at New York Fashion Week’s biggest shows, Ritchie tends to reach for a classic suit paired with leather dress shoes. He’s dipped his toes into the fashion industry as well, modeling in an Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang campaign in 2017.

Madonna has also spent her fair share of time in the fashion industry, working on several collections through the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Madonna, Met Gala
Madonna’s Style Evolution: 1985–2023
View Gallery
Madonna's Son Rocco Celebrates Birthday in Monochromatic Look
