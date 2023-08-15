×
Madonna’s Son David Banda Models Bode in Vintage-Inspired Look for Rocco Ritchie’s Birthday Party

David Banda, Madonna Son, Celebrity Style
Madonna's Son David Banda Dons Vintage-Inspired Bode Look in Portugal
madonna, jfk airport, black coat, balenciaga crocs, platform, hood, sunglasses
Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades.Pictured: MadonnaRef: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
David Banda showed off a breezy summer outfit inspired by an embroidered tablecloth from the 1940s at his brother Rocco Ritchie’s birthday party over the weekend.

The 17-year-old wore a boxy white long-sleeve shirt featuring a camp collar and a lace trim paired with matching pants. The co-ord designed with intricate floral embroidering throughout is courtesy of Bode. Madonna tagged the luxury menswear brand in a photo she shared of David on her Instagram story today.

Mercy James, David Banda, Madonna, Birthday, Party, Anniversary.
Mercy James and David Banda Madonna

Bode was founded on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2016 by Emily Adams Bode Aujla, who picked up the American Menswear Designer of the Year award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

In the photo Madonna shared, her 17-year-old daughter Mercy James can be seen posing in her own stylish ensemble alongside David Banda. The Malawi-born teen styled a mint green and purple toile-print corset top with a silky purple maxi skirt and black sandals.

As for the “Vogue” hitmaker, the mom of six modeled a vibrant floral-print frock from Temperley London. Like his younger brother, Ritchie also wore a coordinating collared button-down shirt and matching trousers. The up-and-coming artist accessorized his terracotta look with a beige crossbody bag.

Madonna and her kids celebrated Rocco Ritchie turning 23 with a night out in Portugal ahead of the Queen of Pop’s own birthday tomorrow.

The “Material Girl” singer’s posts from Ritchie’s birthday celebrations coincide with the announcement that the North American leg of her Celebration tour has been postponed until the fall. Madonna will kick things off with four sold-out shows in London this October.

Madonna show Madonna wears a bra top designed by Jean Paul Gaultier as she performs during her "Blonde Ambition" tour, in Philadelphia. Gaultier has dressed Gaga, and he did the costumes for a Kylie Minogue world tour _ and lest we forget: Gaultier designed Madonna's famous cone-shaped bra topsFashion Jean Paul Gaultier, PHILADELPHIA, USA
Madonna’s Most Outrageous Outfits Through the Years
View Gallery9 Images
