Madonna Slips on White Leather Mules to Celebrate Her Son Rocco’s 23rd Birthday in Portugal

Madonna went with a floral look while in Portugal to celebrate her eldest son’s birthday.

The “Material Girl” singer posted a few shots from the party to her Instagram, celebrating Rocco Richie’s 23rd birthday. The singer slipped on a pair of white leather mules. The shoes featured a low platform base, giving Madonna a bit of a boost. Although they weren’t visible in the photo, the style was likely completed by block or wedge heels.

Madonna poses on her Instagram story. Instagram / Madonna

Completing her look, Madonna wore a white wrap dress with a floral print for the occasion. Her midi dress featured bright pops of red, yellow and black detailing throughout the print. She added a few large stacked colorful bracelets for her accessories.

Madonna and Rocco pose on Madonna’s Instagram story. Instagram / Madonna

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Jean Paul Gaultier, Ford and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear style can be described as equally sleek and edgy, often consisting of chunky boots and pointed-toe and platform pump on the red carpet and other formal events.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, she is known for making bold fashion statements and has also dipped her toes into her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

