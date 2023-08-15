Madonna Slips on White Leather Mules to Celebrate Her Son Rocco’s 23rd Birthday in Portugal

×
madonna, floral dress, white leather slide sandals, portugal, vacation, rocco, birthday, instagram stories
madonna, jfk airport, black coat, balenciaga crocs, platform, hood, sunglasses
Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades.Pictured: MadonnaRef: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
Madonna went with a floral look while in Portugal to celebrate her eldest son’s birthday.

The “Material Girl” singer posted a few shots from the party to her Instagram, celebrating Rocco Richie’s 23rd birthday. The singer slipped on a pair of white leather mules. The shoes featured a low platform base, giving Madonna a bit of a boost. Although they weren’t visible in the photo, the style was likely completed by block or wedge heels.

madonna, floral dress, white leather slide sandals, portugal, vacation, rocco, birthday, instagram stories
Madonna poses on her Instagram story.Instagram / Madonna

Completing her look, Madonna wore a white wrap dress with a floral print for the occasion. Her midi dress featured bright pops of red, yellow and black detailing throughout the print. She added a few large stacked colorful bracelets for her accessories.

madonna, floral dress, white leather slide sandals, portugal, vacation, rocco, birthday, instagram stories
Madonna and Rocco pose on Madonna’s Instagram story.Instagram / Madonna

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Jean Paul Gaultier, Ford and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear style can be described as equally sleek and edgy, often consisting of chunky boots and pointed-toe and platform pump on the red carpet and other formal events.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, she is known for making bold fashion statements and has also dipped her toes into her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Madonna, Met Gala
Madonna’s Style Evolution: 1985–2023
Shopping With FN
