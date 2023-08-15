Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Dons Romantic Style in Black Sandals for Brother Rocco’s Birthday Party

Mercy James, Madonna’s 17-year-old daughter, showcased a chic look as the family celebrated her older brother Rocco Ritchie’s 23rd birthday in Portugal this weekend.

The ’80s pop music legend took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share some snippets from the fun night on the town. One photo sees Mercy James posing in a stylish outfit alongside her other brother David Banda.

Mercy James and David Banda Instagram/Madonna

James elevated her romantic style with black sandals. Although they weren’t fully visible in the image, the shoe style featured ankle straps for extra support.

As for her outfit, James wore Miaou’s “Venus” corset, which is currently on sale, featuring slinky shoulder straps and a lace-up back design. She paired a mint green and purple toile-print corset top with a silky color block purple slip skirt. For accessories, she layered necklaces, earrings and a small white shoulder bag.

As for David Banda, the 17-year-old donned a summery outfit courtesy of Bode. He sported a boxy white long-sleeve shirt featuring an intricate floral print, a camp collar and a lace trim with matching pants. The brand was inspired by an embroidered tablecloth from the 1940s when designing the breezy shirt.

Madonna — who will celebrate her 65th birthday tomorrow — also modeled a floral-print look, choosing a dress by Temperley London for the special occasion. She styled the vibrant dress with white leather mules.

The North American leg of the Queen of Pop’s Celebration Tour is slated to kick off in London this fall on Oct. 14. While originally scheduled to take place this summer, the “Material Girl” hitmaker was forced to press pause on the tour after spending time in the hospital with a “serious bacterial infection.”