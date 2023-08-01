Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Soars in Combat Boots at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Mercy James brought a dash of edgy style to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

During the musician’s tour stop in New Jersey on Sunday Night, James posed backstage with her mother, Madonna, and sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone, as well as Beyoncé and her six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter. For the occasion — as seen on Madonna’s Instagram Stories — James wore a color-blocked windbreaker in multiple hues of blue and white, paired with matching white pants.

Madonna poses with Beyoncé, Rumi Carter, Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023. Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

James’ outfit was finished with black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag, as well as layered silver necklaces for a metallic finish. Meanwhile, her twin siblings Estere and Stella were also outfitted in lace-up black boots — though one twin wore leather combat boots, while the other wore a nylon puffer-textured style.

When it came to footwear, James laced into a set of combat boots to finish her outfit. Though the 17-year-old’s set couldn’t be fully seen, her shoes did include a round-toed silhouette with black leather uppers. James’ style was complete with thick black rubber soles topped by welt stitching, creating a grungy finish for her concert attire.

The teen’s edgy shoes also matched her mom’s, creating a coordinating family moment; Madonna opted to elevate her printed Versace x Dua Lipa button-up top and shorts with glossy patent combat boots with thick soles, which have been a popular style in her shoe rotation for decades.

Madonna seen leaving Oswald’s Private Members Club in Soho after partying with FKA Twigs in London on May 26, 2022. SplashNews.com

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

