Madonna Gets All Dressed Up in Corset Top and Sky High Marc Jacobs Platforms

Madonna shared a slideshow of images on her Instagram today.

The dramatic images were accompanied by a caption that read, “All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour.” Madonna’s highly-anticipated tour is set to begin on October 14 at The O2 Arena in London.

In the photos, the “Hung Up” songstress was clad in a multitude of black-centric ensembles including a myriad of corseted tops and a mesh bedazzled “Material Girl” top. Additionally, Madonna sported a black trench coat made to look like a pinstriped suit. Many of the corseted ensembles she wore were accompanied by mesh of some kind and her signature black leather fingerless gloves.

On her feet, the performer sported a pair of black platform boots from Marc Jacobs. The pair were crafted out of black leather and featured buckle closures that crossed over her calves along with thick platform soles, side zip closures and 8-inch block heels that gave the star a towering appearance.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, she is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals