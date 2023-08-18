Madonna Celebrates Her 65th Birthday in Valentino With White Pointy Pumps

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday in style with family and friends on Friday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Queen of Pop slipped into a pair of white pumps for the occasion. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette which was finished with a pointed toe. The back of the pumps were hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Madonna paired the heels with a black lace corset and a black Valentino cropped short-sleeve blouse that featured a button-down closure and an all-over white and green panther graphic. She added a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and black satin gloves with feather trimming. The set is a part of the designer’s summer 2023 collection.

The singer accessorized the look with a diamond necklace, a pair of oversized emerald earrings, a set of sparkling statement rings, and a pair of oversized crystal-embellished sunglasses with a panther accent at the center of the lens. She also added a black Birkin croc-embossed handbag with gold hardware and crystal-embellished lettering that read, “Dealer.” She kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a reddish-pink lip.

Throughout the rest of the video, Madonna was seen in other ensembles consisting of pieces from designers like Miu Miu, Gucci, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Madonna’s looks were put together by Rita Melseen, who can also be credited for the tuxedo jacket and black pumps she wore to the “Sex” book release party last December. The stylist has also worked with other stars like Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Earlier this week, the songwriter celebrated her son Rocco Richie’s 23rd birthday with the rest of her family. She posted a montage of photos from the party wearing a floral wrap dress with a pair of white leather mules.