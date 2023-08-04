×
Madison Beer Slips on Adidas Sambas Sneakers and Corset for ‘Good Morning America’ Performance of ‘Home to Another One’

Many celebrities are fans of the Adidas Sambas for its versatile sneaker silhouette.

So, it’s hardly a surprise that Madison Beer laced up a pair of Sambas sneakers for her appearance on “Good Morning America” today. Performing her new single “Home to Another One” for the morning show’s Summer Concert series, the pop singer donned a pair in classic black with hits of white on the side stripes and heel tabs.

The sporty, soccer-inspired sneaker style has been ubiquitous in recent seasons, appearing on the feet of everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence. Priced at $100, the collective enthusiasm for the retro sneaker silhouette shows no signs of dissipating anytime soon.

Beer styled the low-profile leather sneakers featuring suede overlays and Adidas’ signature Three Stripes branding with a sleek, all-black ensemble. Going for a monochromatic look, the “Reckless” hitmaker, 24, paired a strapless corset top with pleated wide-leg trousers. She also incorporated a smattering of gold jewelry, including oversized hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and rings, as well as a watch.

Beer’s forthcoming sophomore album “Silence Between Songs” is slated to release this fall on Sept. 15. Speaking to “Rolling Stone” about the album, she revealed the title is in reference to “those moments in between the noise is when you’re able to reflect.”

“I was able to look at things with a better perspective. That’s where these records came from… There are some serious songs on the album that are about really emotional and personal things to me,” she explained.

You can get Madison Beer’s Adidas sneakers for $100 on adidas.com.

adidas samba og black and white, sneakers, black colorway
Adidas Samba OG.Adidas

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

