Madison Bailey Celebrates Diesel’s Fall 2023 Collection in Y2K Style With Girlfriend Mariah Linney

Madison Bailey was one of the guests at the Diesel party held at Fwrd’s pop-up store in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event celebrated the brand’s fall 2023 collection launch. Bailey was accompanied by her girlfriend, Mariah Linney.

The “Outer Banks” actress wore a gray ribbed long-sleeve crop top featuring a round cutout design on the chest with the brand’s signature D, embracing Y2K fashion. She styled the top with a pair of baggy black distressed jeans. The 24-year-old Netflix star added a black, ’90s-esque shoulder bag to complete her chic look for the occasion.

Madison Bailey and girlfriend Mariah Linney pose at the Diesel x FWRD party on July 27, 2023. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

As for her girlfriend, Linney sported a white Diesel graphic button-up shirt boasting a classic collar and short sleeves and medium-wash jeans. She topped things off with a red Houston Astros cap that tied in with the accent colors on her shirt.

Madison Bailey attends the Diesel x FWRD party in Los Angeles on July 27, 2023. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

While neither of their shoes was visible in photos from last night’s event, looking at both of their Instagrams reveals an appreciation for Nike shoes, especially Jordans and Dunks.

In an Instagram post from earlier this month that shows Bailey in what appears to be a shoe store, she can also be seen in a pair of classic Reebok Club C Extra sneakers. She styled the platform iteration of the popular retro shoes with a black tee, a flowy white skirt and black socks.

When the pair attended the 2023 Elle Hollywood Rising party together in May, Linney paired a black varsity jacket over a white shirt with black trousers and Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred Toe’ high-tops. Meanwhile, Bailey slipped into a glamorous red gown and matching strappy sandals for the fancy outing.