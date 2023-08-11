Maddie Ziegler Does See-Through Style Two Ways in Mesh Jimmy Choo Pumps & Mesh Alberta Ferretti Crop Top at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2023

Maddie Ziegler rang in the fall season while in attendance at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2023 in Los Angeles yesterday.

On her feet, the “Dance Moms” star stepped out in a pair of jet-black pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo. The shoe staple was revamped with sheer mesh uppers that transitioned into capped knife-like pointed toes with a matt finish. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, offering Ziegler’s look a conservative and walkable boost in height. The brand’s “Farley” pump mesh detailing gave the dancer’s footwear a grungy appeal that complimented the other pieces of her look.

Maddie Ziegler at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Clad in fall colors, Ziegler sported a full look from Alberta Ferretti’s fall 2023 collection comprised of a sequined black see-through mesh crop top worn with burgundy leather trousers. The reality star’s shirt featured short sleeves, a high neckline and intricate sequin detailing that acted to frame the neckline and hemline of the top, while adding shine.

Worn underneath the sequined garment, Ziegler styled a plain black bra, offering herself extra coverage while creating a dynamic layered effect. The performer’s high-waisted trousers featured a shiny patent leather finish with zipper closures and a slightly baggy fit that slightly eclipsed her footwear. The color scheme of her ensemble is certainly fall-leaning, thanks in part to the deep burgundy hues.

A closer look at Maddie Ziegler’s shoes. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rounding out her look, Ziegler styled a few silver rings and wore her long dark brown tresses parted down the middle.

Ziegler has been making a name for herself in the acting world, with recent credits in “West Side Story” as well as “Fallout.” As she attends more events and red carpets, she has been able to show off her impeccable fashion sense. Ziegler started her career on Lifetime’s reality show “Dance Moms” before appearing in Sia’s music videos for her songs “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.”

Maddie Ziegler at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

