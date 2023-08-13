Machine Gun Kelly Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Monster Slippers to Celebrate ‘MGK Day’

Machine Gun Kelly gave travel style a punky twist while up in the air.

As shared on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly boarded a private jet to travel to Cleveland, Ohio for his latest concert — held during the city’s second annual Machine Gun Kelly Day on Aug. 13. For the occasion, the “Pressure” singer slipped on a set of whimsical shoes while traveling: a set of chunky faux fur slippers shaped like monster feet, which were covered in a spotted leopard print and finished with thin black claws on each toe.

The style added a playful spin to the rest of the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s travel outfit: a long-sleeved white and yellow graphic T-shirt, paired with paneled beige and blue wide-leg trousers and shiny pink headphones.

Machine Gun Kelly’s attire showed a more casual side to his standard punky style, which was seen in other photos from performance rehearsals in his social media post. One of the singer’s additional outfits prominently featured a pink striped sleeveless shirt, MSGM’s pink distressed jeans and leopard-printed boots. Another found him in shredded black jeans, paired with combat boots from Rick Owens and Dr. Martens’ 2022 collaboration — which he also wore with a cream pinstriped suit to the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City on May 18, 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have become more maximalist through his work with stylist Adam Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality with sharp, embellished and colorful loafers, brogues and boots, hailing from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Berluti and Dr. Martens.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.