Lupita Nyong’o Commands Attention in Custom Misha Japanwala Breastplate & Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2023

Lupita Nyong’o made a dynamic statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards in New York City tonight.

The Oscar and Tony-winning actress arrived to the occasion at the United Palace, wearing a soft black velvet tuxedo styled by Micaela Erlanger. What truly caught the eye, however, was her metallic silver breastplate — a design by Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala, which was made with a resin cast customized to Nyong’o’s body, which Erlanger revealed on Instagram.

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2023 Tony Awards.Aurora Rose for Variety

The piece made a sharp contrast to Nyong’o’s classic suiting, which Erlanger accented with diamond De Beers earrings and a black Bella Rosa clutch.

When it came to footwear, Nyong’o’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Black Panther” actress‘ contemporary take to modern suiting was paired with complementary or matching pumps, thin or platform-soled sandals in a similarly dark or metallic tone as the rest of her outfit.

A similar ethos was seen on numerous stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Maile Masako Brady and “Kimberly Akimbo” director Jessica Stone — whose dress stylist Samantha Sutton elevated with shimmering mules and a complementary bedazzled Kurt Geiger clutch.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars. 

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

