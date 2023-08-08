Lori Harvey Slips On Strappy Sandals to Model Her Yevrah Swim Launch Bikini Campaign With Revolve

Lori Harvey has partnered with Revolve to launch a new swimwear line, Yevrah Swim. The exclusive collection was created and designed by the model who was inspired by vintage swimwear silhouettes. The initial launch includes diverse styles like plunging one-pieces, adjustable wrap bikinis and flattering bandeaus in five chic colorways.

The model created the line to cater to all body types and preferences. “I wanted to create something for women to feel beautiful and confident,” Harvey shared. “The cuts on these pieces are sure to accentuate every body type and have you feeling sexy and ready for any occasion.”

Lori Harvey for Yevrah Swim. Yevrah Swim

Harvey was the star of the campaign as she slipped into a pair of cream open-toe sandals. The leather heels featured a criss-cross design that wrapped around her calf and a thin strap that decorated the pointed-toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

She paired the strappy sandals with a cream tie front bikini top and matching bottoms that featured a tied detailing at the sides.

Harvey accessorized the look with a pair of gold bulky ribbed hoops and a matching set of bangles. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek braided ponytail which kept the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Lori Harvey for Yevrah Swim. Yevrah Swim

The model has become heavily involved in the fashion realm. This past year alone, she was seen sitting front-row at multiple fashion week events including Fendi’s Resort 2023 show, Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party, and Vogue World. Her closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. She also recently became Gymshark’s first brand ambassador. She plans to make more campaign appearances as she just signed with her dream modeling agency, IMG Models and WME, last year.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Comfortable Wedge Sandals