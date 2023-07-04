×
Lori Harvey Celebrates the Fourth of July in Loewe Dress and Femme LA Heels at Star-Studded Party in The Hamptons

Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to post a video of her and buddies Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, Justine Skye, and Lala Anthony who gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in all-white outfits at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

Matching her friend’s white outfits, the model and beauty entrepreneur picked a white skin-fitting cotton dress by Loewe with spaghetti straps and a fringed macrame hem down to the heels. She captioned the post with a concise “And we ain’t playing tag,” and added Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World.”

Lori Harvey wearing an all-white ensemble on her latest reel posted on July 3, on TikTok.

The SKN by Lori Harvey founder added a touch of bling to her summery look with a set of gold bangles and chunky rings on her hands. As she showed on her videos and posts, the back of the dress featured a criss-cross shape and darted silhouette.

Harvey styled her hair in a sleek bun that highlighted the back of the dress and a pair of small diamond earrings she chose to minimally accessorize the look.

Lori Harvey wearing an all-white ensemble on her latest reel posted on July 3, on TikTok.

Although not visible in her videos, completing her look were a pair of sandals from celebrity-favorite brand Femme LA. The $189 style is the Luce Minimale lace-up sandals in frost that feature a streamlined 4.75 inches stiletto heel covered in vegan leather and finished with wraparound lace-up strings.

Courtesy of Femme LA.

When it comes to style, Harvey is a renowned fashion lover and front row regular who tends to go for bold and skin-baring outfits from brands like Chanel, Dior, or Bally. She usually works with stylist Elly Karamoh who also curates looks for Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Mary J Blige. For shoes, she loves to elevate her looks with high heeled pumps and sandals by Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Femme LA, just to name a few. When off-duty, she’s a bona fide sneaker head with a penchant for chunky styles by brands like Yeezy, Chanel and Nike.

Lori Harvey in Loewe Dress and Femme LA Heels at Fourth of July Party
