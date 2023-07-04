Lori Harvey Celebrates the Fourth of July in Loewe Dress and Femme LA Heels at Star-Studded Party in The Hamptons

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to post a video of her and buddies Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, Justine Skye, and Lala Anthony who gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in all-white outfits at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

Matching her friend’s white outfits, the model and beauty entrepreneur picked a white skin-fitting cotton dress by Loewe with spaghetti straps and a fringed macrame hem down to the heels. She captioned the post with a concise “And we ain’t playing tag,” and added Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World.”

Lori Harvey wearing an all-white ensemble on her latest reel posted on July 3, on TikTok.

The SKN by Lori Harvey founder added a touch of bling to her summery look with a set of gold bangles and chunky rings on her hands. As she showed on her videos and posts, the back of the dress featured a criss-cross shape and darted silhouette.

Harvey styled her hair in a sleek bun that highlighted the back of the dress and a pair of small diamond earrings she chose to minimally accessorize the look.

Lori Harvey wearing an all-white ensemble on her latest reel posted on July 3, on TikTok.

Although not visible in her videos, completing her look were a pair of sandals from celebrity-favorite brand Femme LA. The $189 style is the Luce Minimale lace-up sandals in frost that feature a streamlined 4.75 inches stiletto heel covered in vegan leather and finished with wraparound lace-up strings.

Courtesy of Femme LA.

When it comes to style, Harvey is a renowned fashion lover and front row regular who tends to go for bold and skin-baring outfits from brands like Chanel, Dior, or Bally. She usually works with stylist Elly Karamoh who also curates looks for Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Mary J Blige. For shoes, she loves to elevate her looks with high heeled pumps and sandals by Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Femme LA, just to name a few. When off-duty, she’s a bona fide sneaker head with a penchant for chunky styles by brands like Yeezy, Chanel and Nike.