Lori Harvey Rings In The Last Days Of Summer in Tan Sandal Heels and Animal-Printed Dress

Lori Harvey shared snapshots from her vacation on her Instagram today. The model ate fruit, sat by the sea and subathed in a bikini. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Having the time of my life ✨.”

Soaking up the sun, Harvey donned a pair of nude sandals featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place. The neutral style also featured buckle closures, slightly elevated platform soles accompanied by 3 to 4 inches stiletto heels, a conservative height for many heels.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections trendy and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

In one if the many photos Harvey posted, the social media star was outfitted in a silky body-con maxi dress featuring a a wild animal print with a cowel neckline, a strappy bodice and a flared hemline that diversified the garment’s silhouette. Additionally, the star toted a black leather mini bag and accessorized with a variety of gold jewelry.

A seperate photo saw Harvey clad in a bikini comprised of a halter-style criss-cross deep orange top with high-waisted white bottoms that tied at the hips. The swimwear was from Yevrah Swim. For many of her looks, Harvey’s hair was slicked back and gathered into an updo.

Harvey’s modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The star has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

