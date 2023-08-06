×
Read Next: Katie Holmes Strolls in $90 Adidas Samba Sneakers in NYC
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Lori Harvey Pops in Loewe’s Yellow-Heeled Sandals on Vacation

Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey on Melrose Avenue in Los AngelesPictured: Hailey Bieber,Lori HarveyRef: SPL8061925 130623 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: 310-525-5808UK: 020 8126 1009eamteam@shutterstock.comWorld Rights
Lori Harvey, Loewe Trousers, Chanel Pool Thong Sandals, Los Angeles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Lori Harvey, Maison Margiela, Good American Jeans, Chanel Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery25 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey brought a pop of color to her latest tropical getaway.

On Friday, Harvey shared new photos on Instagram Stories while outdoors on vacation. For the occasion, the SKN by LH founder wore an $895 Ramona dress by New York-based designer Mara Hoffman, featuring a sleeveless silhouette with a smocked Tencel base. The “popcorn”-textured piece was complete with multicolored curved paneling in hues of yellow, orange, turquoise and pink, creating a tropical effect.

Lori Harvey, Loewe, Mara Hoffman, dress, multicolor dress, summer dress, black dress, sandals, heels, high heels, leather sandals, black sandals, yellow sandals, heeled sandals, buckle sandals, buckle heels, yellow heels, black heels, angle heels
Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023.Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey gave her outfit an elevated shine with a range of metal accessories, including Cartier’s gold Love and Juste un Clou bangle, a gold watch and delicate hand ring. For two-toned edge, the Valentino Beauty campaign star carried a black leather Hermès Kelly handbag and finished her outfit with Heaven Mayhem’s silver and gold-toned $104 Air Mixed post earrings.

Lori Harvey, Loewe, Mara Hoffman, dress, multicolor dress, summer dress, black dress, sandals, heels, high heels, leather sandals, black sandals, yellow sandals, heeled sandals, buckle sandals, buckle heels, yellow heels, black heels, angle heels
Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023.Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Harvey strapped into a set of heeled Loewe sandal to give her outfit an equally colorful base. The star’s $990 Petal style, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured

Loewe, sandals, heels, high heels, leather sandals, black sandals, yellow sandals, heeled sandals, buckle sandals, buckle heels, yellow heels, black heels, angle heels
Loewe’s Petal sandals. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections trendy and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

Harvey’s modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The star has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

lori harvey, style
Lori Harvey’s Boldest Style Moments Over the Years
View Gallery21 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lori Harvey Pops in Loewe's Yellow-Heeled Sandals on Vacation
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad