Lori Harvey Pops in Loewe’s Yellow-Heeled Sandals on Vacation

Lori Harvey brought a pop of color to her latest tropical getaway.

On Friday, Harvey shared new photos on Instagram Stories while outdoors on vacation. For the occasion, the SKN by LH founder wore an $895 Ramona dress by New York-based designer Mara Hoffman, featuring a sleeveless silhouette with a smocked Tencel base. The “popcorn”-textured piece was complete with multicolored curved paneling in hues of yellow, orange, turquoise and pink, creating a tropical effect.

Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023. Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey gave her outfit an elevated shine with a range of metal accessories, including Cartier’s gold Love and Juste un Clou bangle, a gold watch and delicate hand ring. For two-toned edge, the Valentino Beauty campaign star carried a black leather Hermès Kelly handbag and finished her outfit with Heaven Mayhem’s silver and gold-toned $104 Air Mixed post earrings.

Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023. Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Harvey strapped into a set of heeled Loewe sandal to give her outfit an equally colorful base. The star’s $990 Petal style, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured

Loewe’s Petal sandals. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections trendy and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

Harvey’s modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The star has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

