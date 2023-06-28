Lori Harvey Shines in Gold Minidress and Matching Strappy Sandals at Serpentine’s Summer Party 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lori Harvey took a shiny, sunny approach to her latest event. The model attended the Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Galleries in London last night.
The model and her boyfriend, Damson Idris, were joined by a long list of celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding, Venus Williams, Orlando Bloom and more at the event.
Harvey wore a yellow-gold wrap dress with long sleeves and a V-neckline, paired with a massive, chunky necklace covered in smaller metallic hoops that matched the smaller gold hoop earrings she wore.
Harvey added sandals that coordinated with the rest of her look. She slipped into gold heels with a thin band across the toes as well as a long strap wrapped around the ankle. The shoes also featured a pointed-toe footbed and a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.
Harvey has an incomparable style. She has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.
Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The socialite has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.
Related:
Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.