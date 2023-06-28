×
Read Next: Aldo Launches the Ultimate Barbie Shoe Collection
Lori Harvey Shines in Gold Minidress and Matching Strappy Sandals at Serpentine’s Summer Party 2023

lori harvey, serpentine gallery summer party 2023, gold dress, strappy sandals, necklace, boyfriend, damson idris
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Lori Harvey, Loewe Trousers, Chanel Pool Thong Sandals, Los Angeles
Lori Harvey, Maison Margiela, Good American Jeans, Chanel Sneakers
Lori Harvey, dress, cutout dress, cream dress, printed boots, boots, lace-up boots, combat boots, platform boots, womens boots, Revolve, Revolve Festival, parties, events, festivals, music festival, Coachella, Coachella 2023, Revolve Festival 2023
Lori Harvey took a shiny, sunny approach to her latest event. The model attended the Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Galleries in London last night.

The model and her boyfriend, Damson Idris, were joined by a long list of celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding, Venus Williams, Orlando Bloom and more at the event.

Harvey wore a yellow-gold wrap dress with long sleeves and a V-neckline, paired with a massive, chunky necklace covered in smaller metallic hoops that matched the smaller gold hoop earrings she wore.

lori harvey, serpentine gallery summer party 2023, gold dress, strappy sandals, necklace, boyfriend, damson idris
Harvey and Idris attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London.Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Harvey added sandals that coordinated with the rest of her look. She slipped into gold heels with a thin band across the toes as well as a long strap wrapped around the ankle. The shoes also featured a pointed-toe footbed and a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.

lori harvey, serpentine gallery summer party 2023, gold dress, strappy sandals, necklace, boyfriend, damson idris
Harvey and Idris attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London.Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Harvey has an incomparable style. She has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The socialite has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Lori Harvey attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in New York City.
Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments
View Gallery20 Images
