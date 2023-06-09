FWRD’s Pop-Up Grand Opening: Lori Harvey Gets Romantic in Sheer Pants, Olivia Culpo Shines in Strappy Sandals & More

Lori Harvey was among the shining stars who gathered in Los Angeles last night to attend the FWRD pop-up grand opening in collaboration with Kendall Jenner.

FWRD, the luxury e-commerce brand owned by Revolve Group and led by Jenner as its creative director, opened its pop-up store on June 9 at 8804 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The 4,000 sq ft space will feature clothing, beauty products, accessories, and homeware from established and emerging designers. It will also offer exclusive vintage items from Chanel, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier and Gucci through the FWRD Renew platform.

For the event, Harvey chose a sleek all-black ensemble. The founder of SKN by LH sported a longline leather jacket paired with a lace top and wide-leg floral lace pants, creating a fashion-forward and sophisticated look.

Lori Harvey arriving to the FWRD Event in West Hollywood Splash by Shutterstock

Although her footwear was not visible, she typically favors strappy sandals and fashionable mules to complement her outfits. Her curly bob hairstyle gave the right amount of flair.

As for the host of the night Jenner, she went for a one-shoulder minidress adorned with a metallic finish. The dress showcased ruching at the bodice and boasted a bodycon miniskirt. Complementing the look, she selected clear sandals.

Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Becky G wore a pinstriped vest and corresponding pants, exuding a polished and put-together appearance. To enhance her look, she completed it with a pair of round-toe pumps, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Becky G attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Injecting a vibrant splash of color into the event, Benito Skinner showcased a baby pink monochromatic outfit coordinated from head to toe. To complete his ensemble, he added a stylish twist by pairing it with contrasting Adidas sneakers.

Benito Skinner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Olivia Culpo showcased a stunning ensemble, donning an Alaïa midi dress with a textured asymmetric croc-effect design. The dress featured a draped fit and a high neck, adding an elegant touch. On her feet, she wore heeled sandals with intricate string details that wrapped around her legs.

Olivia Culpo attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

The FWRD pop-up store will offer various convenient services to enhance the shopping experience. Customers will have the opportunity to try on items from the website through in-store fittings, ensuring the perfect fit before making a purchase. Additionally, private and complimentary styling sessions can be scheduled by appointment, providing personalized fashion advice and assistance.

Furthermore, the pop-up location will serve as a convenient drop-off point for returns of both FWRD and Revolve products, making the return process hassle-free for customers.

