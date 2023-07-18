Lori Harvey Updates White-Hot Summer Style in Ferragamo Dress and Heeled Thong Sandals

Lori Harvey headed to the sun and sea for a well-deserved vacation. The model posted a selfie to her Instagram Story yesterday of a dressy outfit she wore in rotation during her break.

Harvey wore a lengthy dress from Ferragamo cast in silky white and blue hues, featuring one long sleeve and one short. The garment included a high neckline and sprawling decorative pattern in cobalt blue along with a side slit that traveled up the length of Harvey’s leg.

Along with her dress, Harvey toted a white snakeskin mini bag from Dior featuring silver hardware and a scaley textural finish.

Harvey’s thong sandals were white with short stiletto heels. The footwear also featured a thin piece of material between the first and second toes, which acted as a source of security, keeping the style in place. The model’s sandals had an open back, but many thong sandals often feature ankle straps for added support.

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

