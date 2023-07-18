×
Read Next: Chanel West Coast Channels Barbie in Pink Minidress and Floral Wedges at NYX Cosmetics Event
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Lori Harvey Updates White-Hot Summer Style in Ferragamo Dress and Heeled Thong Sandals

Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Lori Harvey Goes White Hot in Ferragamo Dress & Thong Sandals
Lori Harvey Goes White Hot in Ferragamo Dress & Thong Sandals
Lori Harvey Goes White Hot in Ferragamo Dress & Thong Sandals
Lori Harvey Goes White Hot in Ferragamo Dress & Thong Sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery10 Images
Share

Lori Harvey headed to the sun and sea for a well-deserved vacation. The model posted a selfie to her Instagram Story yesterday of a dressy outfit she wore in rotation during her break.

Harvey wore a lengthy dress from Ferragamo cast in silky white and blue hues, featuring one long sleeve and one short. The garment included a high neckline and sprawling decorative pattern in cobalt blue along with a side slit that traveled up the length of Harvey’s leg.

Lori Harvey, thong sandal, gown, Ferragamo, vacation.
Lori Harvey via her Instagram Story.Instagram

Along with her dress, Harvey toted a white snakeskin mini bag from Dior featuring silver hardware and a scaley textural finish.

Harvey’s thong sandals were white with short stiletto heels. The footwear also featured a thin piece of material between the first and second toes, which acted as a source of security, keeping the style in place. The model’s sandals had an open back, but many thong sandals often feature ankle straps for added support.

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels

Lori Harvey (C), Justine Skye (R), and guest attend FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner on June 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD )
Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye & Lori Harvey Bring the Glamour to FWRD’s Pop-Up Grand Opening
View Gallery13 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lori Harvey Goes White Hot in Ferragamo Dress & Thong Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad