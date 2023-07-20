Lori Harvey Does Nude Dressing Trend in Chanel Thong Sandals & Fully Monochromatic Tan Outfit 

Lori Harvey embraced the nude dressing trend with her latest outfit, as seen on her Instagram on Tuesday. The model posted a mirror selfie wearing a tan short-sleeve dress that featured a plunging collared neckline and short tassels along the hemline.

Harvey accessorized the look with a sparkling choker, a cross-pendant necklace, a ring bracelet, a linked watch and a pair of hoops. She also added a pair of blackout rectangle sunglasses and a light brown croc-embossed mini Hermes Kelly bag.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of camel Chanel straw sandals. The flats featured a thick thong strap with a woven floral embellishment at the center. The sandals are a part of the designer’s fall 2023 pre-collection.

Earlier this week, Harvey posted another vacation look to her Instagram story, wearing a white Ferragamo dress and heeled thong sandals.

Harvey is almost always dressed by Elly Karamoh, who can be credited for the chocolate crop top and invisible 6-inch heels she wore to Valentino’s fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show this past March. The stylist also works with other stars like Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Harvey’s father, Steve Harvey.

The model has become heavily involved in the fashion realm. This past year alone, she was seen sitting front-row at multiple fashion week events including Fendi’s spring 2023 show, Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party, and Vogue World. Her closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. She also recently became Gymshark’s first brand ambassador. She plans to make more campaign appearances as she just signed with her dream modeling agency, IMG Models and WME, last year.

