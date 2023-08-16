×
Lori Harvey Updates Date Night Style in Strappy Heels and Little Black Dress With Boyfriend Damson Idris

Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, sandal heels, mini dress, little black dress.
Lori Harvey Does Date Night Style in Strappy Heels With Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Does Date Night Style in Strappy Heels With Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Does Date Night Style in Strappy Heels With Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Does Date Night Style in Strappy Heels With Damson Idris
Lori Harvey was photographed alongside her boyfriend, Damson Idris, for a date night yesterday in Los Angeles.

On the footwear front, the model stepped out in a pair of black strappy sandal heels, creating a monochromatic finish. The style was crafted out of shiny jet-black patent leather with a high-shine finish comprised of thin but secure straps that sat across the tops of her toes and around her ankles, buckle closures and rounded toes.

Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, sandal heels, mini dress, little black dress.
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on Aug. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.GC Images

3 to 4-inch thin stiletto heels finished off the set, offering Harvey a boost. Sandal heels are a staple of the star’s wardrobe, especially during the spring and summer seasons.

Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, sandal heels, mini dress, little black dress.
A closer look at Lori Harvey’s shoes.GC Images

Beyond Harvey, the strappy style has made waves in the fashion industry, offering the wearer a breezy touch. Additionally, the style is widely available in a majority of styles and colors from various low and high-end brands including Old Navy, Zara, Circus NY, Valentino, Versace, Jimmy Choo and ASOS among others.

Keeping it simple, the social media star was clad in a black minidress in an asymmetrical style. The garment featured a plunging bodice with a thick singular strap attached to what appeared to be a buckle clasp. The bodice transitioned into a sleek and form-fitted midsection and a short skirt.

Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, sandal heels, mini dress, little black dress.
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on Aug. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.GC Images

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections trendy and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

Harvey’s modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The star has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Lori Harvey Does Date Night Style in Strappy Heels With Damson Idris
