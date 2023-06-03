×
Read Next: Sorel President Mark Nenow Resigns to Focus on His Health
Lori Harvey Has a Monochrome Moment in All-Black Outfit and Shearling Boots with Hailey and Justin Bieber

lori harvey, style
Lori Harvey Hangs Out with Hailey and Justin Biber in Shearling Boots
lori harvey, craig's restaurant, bodycon dress, animal print dress, purple dress, black sandals, black high heel sandals, lori harvey street style
Lori Harvey Hangs Out with Hailey and Justin Biber in Shearling Boots
Lori Harvey Hangs Out with Hailey and Justin Biber in Shearling Boots
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles yesterday alongside her friends Hailey and Justin Bieber.

The model was clad in an all-black ensemble consisting of a cropped black mock-neck leather jacket featuring silver hardware made of distressed leather, worn overtop a matching black cropped tee. As for bottoms, Harvey styled a pair of baggy low-rise nylon trousers featuring ample pocket detailing, drawstring closures and an oversized slouchy silhouette.

Lori Harvey, Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lori Harvey, Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

On the accessories front, the social media star sported thin black sunglasses with rounded frames and tinted lenses along with a rectangular cream-colored clutch with gold hardware.

Stepping out in style, Harvey donned black shearling ankle boots crafted of black fuzzy uppers featuring a chunky silhouette, rounded toes and slightly lifted platform soles that offered the fashionable star a conservative boost.

Lori Harvey is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A closer look at Lori Harvey’s shoes.GC Images

Similarly to Harvey’s look, Hailey gave full Matrix vibes, dressed in a lengthy black leather trench coat in an oversized silhouette featuring a shiny finish and belt detailing around the waist. The edgy outerwear was worn overtop a casual light gray cropped top and styled alongside baggy deep blue high-waisted nylon trousers with a vaguely shiny finish, like her coat, featuring zipper detailing and a drawstring waist. On her feet, the model wore coveted Sandy Liang x Salomon RX Moc 3.0 sneakers.

Lori Harvey is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lori Harvey is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

