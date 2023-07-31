Lori Harvey Sparkles in Bedazzled Saint Laurent Mules for Vacation

Lori Harvey brought neutral style to her latest night out while on vacation.

On Sunday night, Harvey shared new snapshots from her latest trip abroad on Instagram Stories. For the occasion, the SKN by LH founder wore a white satin outfit from Satine the Brand: the label’s sold-out $220 strapless Pearl top with a pointed hem, paired with its matching $420 trousers.

Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023. Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey’s attire created a smoothly streamlined effect from its matching hue and texture. However, her look also leaned into the current trend of matching and mixing satin and silk wardrobe separates for an elevated appearance, as seen in new collections from brands like Intimissimi, Silk Laundry and Ravella. The Valentino Beauty campaign star finished her outfit with a minimal gold watch, two delicate necklaces and thick teardrop-shaped earrings for a dash of metallic shine.

Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023. Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Harvey slipped on a set of heeled mules from Saint Laurent to complete her outfit. The star’s $1,450 Blonde style featured open-toed cream leather uppers, complete with smooth pointed-toe soles and towering 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style featured a glamorous edge from beige mesh straps, which were covered in matching crystals for a burst of sparkle, completing Harvey’s neutral attire with a monochrome — yet glitzy — base.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

