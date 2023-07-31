×
Lori Harvey Sparkles in Bedazzled Saint Laurent Mules for Vacation

Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Lori Harvey Sparkles in Sheer Amina Muaddi Mules for Vacation
lori harvey, craig's restaurant, bodycon dress, animal print dress, purple dress, black sandals, black high heel sandals, lori harvey street style
Lori Harvey Sparkles in Sheer Amina Muaddi Mules for Vacation
Lori Harvey Sparkles in Sheer Amina Muaddi Mules for Vacation
Lori Harvey brought neutral style to her latest night out while on vacation.

On Sunday night, Harvey shared new snapshots from her latest trip abroad on Instagram Stories. For the occasion, the SKN by LH founder wore a white satin outfit from Satine the Brand: the label’s sold-out $220 strapless Pearl top with a pointed hem, paired with its matching $420 trousers.

Lori Harvey, Amina Muaddi, Instagram, heels, high heels, mules, brown mules, crystal mules, white mules, sheer mules, slip on mules, slip on heels, pedicure, pants, silk pants, crop top, silk top, white pants, white top, vacation, travel
Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023.Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey’s attire created a smoothly streamlined effect from its matching hue and texture. However, her look also leaned into the current trend of matching and mixing satin and silk wardrobe separates for an elevated appearance, as seen in new collections from brands like Intimissimi, Silk Laundry and Ravella. The Valentino Beauty campaign star finished her outfit with a minimal gold watch, two delicate necklaces and thick teardrop-shaped earrings for a dash of metallic shine.

Lori Harvey, Amina Muaddi, Instagram, heels, high heels, mules, brown mules, crystal mules, white mules, sheer mules, slip on mules, slip on heels, pedicure, pants, silk pants, crop top, silk top, white pants, white top, vacation, travel
Lori Harvey poses on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023.Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Harvey slipped on a set of heeled mules from Saint Laurent to complete her outfit. The star’s $1,450 Blonde style featured open-toed cream leather uppers, complete with smooth pointed-toe soles and towering 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style featured a glamorous edge from beige mesh straps, which were covered in matching crystals for a burst of sparkle, completing Harvey’s neutral attire with a monochrome — yet glitzy — base.

Saint Laurent, mules, heels, high heels, sandals, womens mules, slip on mules, beige mules, mesh mules, cream mules, leather mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, crystal heels, crystal mules, sparkly mules

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Lori Harvey Sparkles in Sheer Amina Muaddi Mules for Vacation
