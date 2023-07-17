‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Lola Tung’s Modern Style Features Punchy Colors, Classic Heels and Grungy Sneakers

Lola Tung’s star is on the rise — and so is her whimsical approach to personal style.

Tung, who plays protagonist Belly in Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” has only been in the spotlight for slightly over a year so far — but her modern, playful style has quickly caught the eye of the fashion industry, and even begun to evolve with it. Within her first year on the red carpet circuit, Tung’s become one to watch while working with stylist Britt Mccamey, who’s dressed the 20-year-old in an array of colorful dresses and suits from insider-loved New York-based labels like Sandy Liang and Bach Mai.

On the shoe front, Tung can often be seen in classic neutral pumps and sandals, allowing her outfits to take center stage by grounding them with a versatile base. However, she’s also left room for surprises as her fashion journey continues — like pre-distressed Coach sneakers paired with a flared blue dress at Mai’s New York Fashion Week presentation, or a slick pair of embossed red boots at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show. Below, discover the actress’ style growth and range of intentional looks that have defined her modern style so far.

At the 2021 premiere for season 1 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Tung took a versatile approach to red carpet dressing in a simple black dress. However, her floor-length piece was elevated through a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, which the actress offset with a glass-beaded cocktail ring and metallic silver square-toed sandals.

(L-R): Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno attend the premiere of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” in New York City on June 14, 2022. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

While promoting the show’s first season at a cocktail party hosted by author Jenny Han — who wrote the original trilogy the series is based on — Tung packed a punch in a vibrant fuchsia suit. The actress’ ensemble featured a matching blazer and cropped trousers, which were contrasted by a halter-neck black top and black satin pumps — allowing its bright colors to take center stage.

(L-R): Jenny Han and Lola Tung attend Jenny Han and Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” launch party in New York City on June 16, 2022. Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Phenomenal Media

During her first New York Fashion Week in February, Tung made the rounds at shows for labels including Coach and Bach Mai. For Mai’s fall 2023 siren-themed presentation at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, the actress wore the designer’s light blue fit-and-flare minidress with sharp side cutouts. However, the elegant piece was given a playful, grungy twist from her accessory choices: Coach’s pre-distressed white and gray sneakers, pink structured Tabby handbag and light pink socks.

Lola Tung attends Bach Mai’s fall 2023 presentation at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Tung also had her Paris Fashion Week debut in March, arriving in the City of Light for Balmain’s fall 2023 fashion show. For the occasion, the actress made a sleek statement in a red long-sleeved dress coated in a black spotted print, which was cinched by a reptilie-embossed belt. Her dynamic look was complete with a brown faux fur version of the French brand’s Bbuzz handbag, as well as a set of dark red pointed-toe boots with allover reptilian embossments, folded shafts and stiletto heels.

Lola Tung attends Balmain’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on March 1, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain

In June, Tung made a chic arrival in a Sandy Liang set at “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and Teen Vogue‘s season 2 party at Mr. Purple. The actress’ outfit featured a tank top and knee-length skirt, each crafted in matte black and sheer pink paneling with feminine ruffled trim. Mccamey sweetly paired the pieces with a black silk hair bow, thin choker and smooth ankle-strapped pumps, coordinating its darker tones for a distinctly ’90s look.