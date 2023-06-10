×
Lizzo Gets Futuristic at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 in Chrome Dress & Matching Combat Boots

Lizzo performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York.
Lizzo arrives at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at RocNation Offices, in Beverly Hills, CalifRoc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, Beverly Hills, USA - 7 Feb 2015
LizzoWarner Music Group Grammy After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
Lizzo'GUESS Club x A$AP Rocky' showcase, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Mar 2017
Musician Lizzo poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence, in Beverly Hills, CalifKevin Hart "Laugh out Loud" Launch Event, Beverly Hills, USA - 03 Aug 2017
Lizzo rocked out during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York yesterday.

The “About Damn Time” songstress had herself a futuristic moment, clad in a full silver ensemble. Lizzo wore a chrome dress that was fully shiny, crafted of a high-shine fabric dotted with rhinestones.

Lizzo performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York.
Lizzo performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023, in New York.WireImage

Additionally, the garment featured swirling sculptural shoulders, illusive cutouts on the bodice, long sleeves and a floor-sweeping skirt with a side slit that traveled the length of the hitmaker’s leg.

Along with her metallic ensemble, Lizzo debuted a bright new hairstyle, donning a hot pink wig that was worn straightened and parted down the middle.

Although they were hard to see from the stage, the “Truth Hurts” singer laced up matching chrome combat boots. The striking pair stopped at the ankles and featured shiny silver leather chrome uppers with rounded toes and lace-up closures. It’s likely that the soles of Lizzo’s shoes were chunky and made of rubber-like other combat boot styles. The utilitarian style is worn by many top celebrities.

Lizzo performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York.
Lizzo performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023, in New York.Getty Images

The “Rumors” singer is known for regularly wearing sleek footwear styles to complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known often wears lace-up combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure.

For formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York from June 9 through June 11. Artists in the star-studded lineup include Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Aespa, Lizzo, Diplo, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Omar Apallo, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice and Snail Mail among others.

