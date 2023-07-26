×
Antonela Roccuzzo Slips on Pink Heels for Husband Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut Game

Antonela Roccuzzo makes an appeareance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023
US Women's soccer teamUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Chirlane McCray, Bill de Blasio and Megan RapinoeUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn HarrisUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Megan Rapinoe with the World CupUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Antonela Roccuzzo watched her husband, Lionel Messi, played for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul over the weekend. During their match-up held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Messi’s team came out victorious with a final score of 2-1.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 21: Antonela Roccuzzo is seen arriving to see Lionel Messi's debut game on July 21, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Antonela Roccuzzo is seen arriving to see Lionel Messi’s debut game on July 21, 2023, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.GC Images

Roccuzzo, who was accompanied by her kids during the game, was videoed cheering for her husband and his team clad in a white tank top and distressed denim jeans.

On game days, the Argentinian influencer often keeps it simple by styling closet staples and incorporating the trending pinkish hue into her looks somehow. This often manifests in her accessories. Think pink purses, eyewear or shoes. This time around, Roccuzzo sported a hot pink chain bag that sat crossbody.

Speaking of shoes, Roccuzzo slipped on pink mules with flared heels for the occasion, channeling the colors of Inter Miami’s jersey.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 21: Antonela Roccuzzo is seen arriving to see Lionel Messi's debut game on July 21, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Argentine soccer star Messi has been married to his wife since 2017. Roccuzzo is a model and businesswoman who got her start modeling for Argentine shoes and accessories designer Ricky Sarkany back in 2016. With a huge social media following, including more than 35 million followers on Instagram, she’s gone on to work with a number of brands such as Alo Yoga, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney.

The Inter Miami team played again on Tuesday against Atlanta United, winning with a final score of 4-0. Messi scored two goals within the first 22 minutes of the match, proving his merit on the field without a minute to spare.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

