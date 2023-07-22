Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Rocuzzo Cheers from the Stands in Distressed Denim Pastel Pink ‘Barbiecore’ Mule at The Leagues Cup 2023

Antonela Rocuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, attended the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF to watch her husband play at DRV PNK Stadium yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The popular Argentinian influencer was casually outfitted in a fitted plain white bra top featuring a plunging neckline and a strappy construction worn with a pair of light-wash high-waisted denim jeans with distressing on the knees. Both her top and bottom are closet staples found in just about everyone’s closets, from celebrities to regular folk. This makes Rocuzzo’s look easily replicable.

Antonela Roccuzzo is seen arriving to see Lionel Messi’s debut game on July 21, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Getty

On her feet, Roccuzzo donned a pair of “Barbiecore” pastel pink backless sandal-style mules. The heeled mules featured an arched construction and open toes that gave the star’s feet room to breathe. Additionally, the shoes were crafted of pastel pink uppers atop 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels.

The slip-on shoe, no matter the print or colorway, is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance as of late due in part to the weather warming up. Mules have been spotted on a wide range of top stars including Margot Robbie, Shay Mitchell, Lily James, Georgina Rodriguez, Julia Fox, Elsa Hosk and Zoe Saldana among others.

A closer look at Antonela Roccuzzo’s shoes. GC Images

Argentine soccer star Messi has been married to his wife since 2017. Roccuzzo is a model and businesswoman who got her start modeling for Argentine shoes and accessories designer Ricky Sarkany back in 2016. With a huge social media following, including more than 35 million followers on Instagram, she’s gone on to work with a number of brands such as Alo Yoga, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney.

Antonela Roccuzzo is seen arriving to see Lionel Messi’s debut game on July 21, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. GC Images

Memorably, Roccuzzo was there to watch Messi and Argentina beat France in the World Cup final in December 2022. She’s also a mom, as she shares three sons with the famous athlete.

