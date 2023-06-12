Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Style Through the Years

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has been married to wife Antonela Roccuzzo since 2017.

Roccuzzo is a model and businesswoman who got her start modeling for Argentine shoes and accessories designer Ricky Sarkany back in 2016. With a huge social media following, including more than 35 million followers on Instagram, she’s gone on to work with a number of brands such as Alo Yoga, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney.

Memorably, Roccuzzo was there to watch Messi and Argentina beat France in the World Cup final in December 2022. She’s also a mom, as she shares three sons with the famous athlete.

Ahead, discover some of Roccuzzo’s most stylish moments over the years by Messi’s side on the red carpet and at Paris Fashion Week.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 2023

Antonela Roccuzzo attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023, in Paris. Getty Images

The influencer attended Louis Vuitton’s latest showing at Paris Fashion Week in March. Roccuzzo hit the scene in a sultry LBD featuring cutout details and a thigh-skimming hem. She paired the minidress with knee-high black leather boots and a matching bag.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 2022

Antonela Roccuzzo attends the Roger Vivier Press Day at Hotel Vivier during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris. Getty Images For Roger Vivier

Meanwhile, she went a little more casual during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, sporting a black blazer with jeans and pointy red pumps in a Roger Vivier event during Paris Fashion Week. She accessorized the chic look with a glittery pink clutch and sleek sunglasses.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 2019

Lionel Messi and Antonela Rocuzzo pose on the red carpet for the premiere of Messi10 by Cirque Du Soleil on Oct. 10, 2019, in Barcelona. Getty Images

At the premiere of Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil in Barcelona, Spain in 2019, Rocuzzo hit the red carpet by her man’s side wearing a sleek black pantsuit featuring a blazer with silver fringe-embellished shoulders.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 2017

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards on Oct. 23, 2017, in London. Getty Images

Then, at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards in London, England, the model slipped into a long black sleeveless gown with ornate side detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 2016

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo attend the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala at the Kongresshaus on Jan. 11, 2016, in Zurich. Getty Images

Attending another FIFA red carpet event in Zurich, Switzerland in 2016, she wore a silver fishnet gown with long sleeves and a crystal-embellished trim.