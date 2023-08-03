Lionel Messi’s Kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Play on the Field in Adidas Jerseys After Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup Soccer Match

Lionel Messi’s children mimicked their father’s soccer style on the field this week.

Following Inter Miami CF’s winning 3-1 Leagues Cup 2023 match against Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s sons continued his on-field style. For the occasion, each Messi Roccuzzo child — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5 — wore kids’ versions of the star soccer player’s Adidas Inter Miami CF team jersey.

(L-R): Lionel Messi’s sons Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, Ciro Messi Roccuzzo and Mateo Messi Roccuzzo play soccer after Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC’s match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Aug. 2, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Thiago and Mateo each wore the signature pale pink and black-trimmed $100 colorway of Messi’s team’s signature collared jerseys with black shorts, directly matching their father’s own uniform. Meanwhile, Ciro wore the $70 black version of the shirt with black Adidas shorts, creating a unified statement with his brothers to show family support. Though Ciro’s black shirt is currently sold out, the pink style worn by Thiago and Mateo is currently available for online preorders, along with adult-sized versions.

Lionel Messi scores a goal during Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC’s match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Aug. 2, 2023. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The trio also slipped on a range of sporty sneakers to finish their soccer outfits. Thiago laced into a set of black and white-paneled Adidas sneakers with rounded rubber soles, while Mateo was dressed for sport in an orange and white knit pair of kid’s soccer cleats. Meanwhile, Ciro slipped on a set of Adidas’ $49 (previously $60) Racer Adapt 6.0 sneakers with blue mesh uppers, complete with red and orange overlay panels and white rubber soles for a retro base.

Adidas’ kids’ Racer Adapt 6.0 sneakers. Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

During the primary game, Messi’s original pink jersey could be seen on the field as he scored goals against Orlando City SC during the ongoing Leagues Cup 2023.

The Inter Miami CF team celebrates their win against Orlando City SC after a match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Aug. 2, 2023. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Prior to the match, Messi himself made headlines this summer from his co-starring role in Adidas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign alongside stars including Jenna Ortega.