Lionel Messi’s Kids Wear Matching Pink Jerseys and Adidas Sneakers for Dad’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event

Antonella Roccuzzo (L) with children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro attend Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi's being presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023.
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi officially celebrated his signing as a new player for the Inter Miami CF at DRV Pink Stadium on Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Argentinian athlete was joined at the pink-themed event by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three kids, Matheo, Thiago and Ciro.

While Rocuzzo opted for a casual but fashionable outfit with a white cropped corset top from Bershka and custom hot pink high-waisted trousers by Marcelo Zanek, the kids rocked their dad’s new team jerseys in the team’s signature light pink.

Antonella Roccuzzo (L) with children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Messi.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When it came to footwear and following the official colorway of the event, Messi and his older son, Thiago, went with two Adidas styles with details in a soft shade of pink that matched the team’s new jersey. While his other son Mateo opted for a colorful pair of rainbow Nike sneakers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Lionel Messi interacts with his sons during "The Unveil" introducing Lionel Messi hosted by Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi interacts with his sons during “The Unveil.”Getty Images

The official Messi #10 Inter Miami CF 22/23 jersey is already available to pre-order on Adidas’ online store starting at $100 for kids, $160 for men, and $110 for women’s sizes.

Messi is set to debut with Inter Miami on Friday, July 21, at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium at 8 p.m. EST.

