Lindsey Vonn Does Barbiecore in Pink PVC Slingback Sandals for Quviviq Promo on ‘Fox 11 Los Angeles’

Lindsey Vonn made a Barbiecore-worthy statement for her newest partnership.

The Olympic athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of “Fox 11 Los Angeles” — where she completed press for sleep tablet brand Quviviq. For the occasion, stylist Kara Cook outfitted Vonn in a slick pair of 3Juin’s Hope sandals — a $309 style with bubblegum-pink leather soles.

Lindsey Vonn poses behind the scenes of “Fox 11 Los Angeles” on Aug. 23, 2023. Courtesy of Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

The pair was topped by clear rosy pink PVC slingback and toe straps, creating a vibrant shoe statement. Vonn’s style was complete with faintly flared 4.13-inch heels, which featured a leather upper that connected to a punchy green lacquered base.

3Juin’s Hope sandals. Courtesy of Deliberate

The punchy sandals created a whimsical, Y2K-worthy statement in their own right — largely thanks to their color palette and clear textures — while also streamlining Vonn’s outfit: a bright fuchsia button-down shirt with a buckled hem, paired with matching trousers. The set was simply pared with a gold watch and huggie earrings, allowing its colors to take center stage.

Vonn’s sandals strongly leaned into the trend of “Barbiecore” — where all-pink dressing in the spirit of female empowerment, as well as the optimism of Barbie herself, has taken flight as one of the year’s largest fashion movements. In footwear, numerous brands have released a variety of pumps, sandals and platforms in numerous shades of pink — ensuring extensive styles and hues to fit a wide variety of tastes. Recent months have seen the colorway increase across a range of brands, as shown in new collections from labels including Sam Edelman, Chelsea Paris, Nalebe and Gucci.

Barbiecore is also a method Vonn has experimented in her own wardrobe, as well, as seen on Instagram.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices. The “My Story” author frequently opts to wear pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in bright colors, metallics or reptilian embossments — most with steep stiletto heels — for formal occasions. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

