Lindsey Vonn Goes Sporty in Chunky Sneakers and Ribbed Green Turtleneck

Lindsey Vonn shared a selfie along, with a photo of her outfit on her Instagram yesterday. The snapshots were accompanied by a caption that read, “Feeling 💚.”

For the occasion, Vonn slipped into chunky white and black sneakers that appeared to be constructed of mixed textile, likely canvas and leather, uppers. The sneakers featured sleek white lace-up silhouette with black detailing on the heels and an appealing chunky and athletic silhouette.

Additionally, Vonn’s footwear featured thick rubber platform soles, offering the athlete a little lift, fitted with reliable non-slip tread. Vonn’s lace-up style perfectly marries both form and function, merging the best of both worlds. The footwear style is a popular choice for many celebrities, Vonn included. Chunky athletic sneakers are so popular in fact they have been seen on many top stars as of late including Lauren Sanchez, Janet Jackson, Becky G, and Victoria Beckham among others.

Casual and cute, the former alpine skier styled a ribbed forest green turtleneck tucked into a pair of white high-waisted linen trousers in a billowing pleated style from Cynthia Rowley. Accessorizing her look simply, Vonn donned a black leather crossbody bag featuring gold hardware.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the U.S. Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News

