Lily Collins and Ashley Park Share Laughs in Versatile Shoe Styles

Lily Collins caught up with a colleague on her social media.

For her footwear, Collins added a pair of chunky white sneakers. The shoes featured thick white laces, foam soles and a rounded toe. The sneakers got a pop of color with an orange logo on the inner of each shoe. When it comes to her shoe style, Collins often both whimsical and chic.

The “Love, Rosie” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels as well as boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Birdies slippers to Gucci loafers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers.

Park often opts for colorful and whimsical footwear styles as well. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

The actress posted to Instagram with her “Emily in Paris” costar, Ashley Park. In the photo series, Collins wore a pair of cream overalls. The overalls featured a zipper that ran down the center of the piece as well as pockets on the front of the bodice. She wore a burnt orange T-shirt underneath and rolled the hem of the pants, showing off dark socks worn under the garment. She also added a crossbody bag. Park wore a beige cropped tank top with light wash high-waisted distressed jeans.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best White Sneakers for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.