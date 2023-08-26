×
Jessica Simpson Sports Her Own Label's Bronzy Platform Sandals and 'Barbie' Pink Mini Dress with Daughter Maxwell
Lily Allen Has Fashionable Moment Pre-Show in White Pumps and Coral Maxi Dress for ‘The Pillowman’

Lily Allen, pumps, coral, maxi dress, London.
Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing a rainbow shirt, white pants with a Chanel handbag, Jennifer Fisher earings and Cartier ring while out for a stroll in New York City Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5007183 280618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Peter Parker / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Gigi Hadid wears denim on denim on her way to International Wome's Day event in New York City. Jacket ‚Äì Matthew Adams Dolan - ¬£1000 Shorts ‚Äì Matthew Adams Dolan tailored Bag ‚Äì Prada ‚ÄòPromenade‚Äô - ¬£1220 Shoes ‚Äì Christian Louboutin ‚ÄòSo Kate‚Äô Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5032566 111018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessica Biel seen waving while wearing a light blue jumpsuit. as leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City Pictured: Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5016411 150818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
NEW YORK,, NY - SEPTEMBER 6: Zoe Saldana at the launch of Cartier's Precious Garage at Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion in New work City on September 6, 2018. Credit: John Palmer/MediaPunch /IPX
Lily Allen was photographed arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse yesterday in London before her performance of “The Pillowman.”

Stepping into a classic silhouette, the “Smile” songstress donned a pair of sharp white pointed-toe pumps. Allen’s footwear was crafted out of durable and glossy white patent leather and featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, along with knife-like triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction.

Lily Allen, pumps, coral, maxi dress, London.
Lily Allen is seen arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse for a performance of “The Pillowman” on Aug. 25, 2023 in London.GC Images

Although simple in construction, Allen’s footwear offered a sturdy and neutral base. Neutral pumps often give the wearer’s look a clean appearance, especially when paired with more colorful pieces.

Turning the theater into her catwalk, Allen donned a maxi-length gown crafted of a slightly shiny coral fabric. The garment featured a strappy bodice that transitioned into a voluminous skirt. Overtop the bodice of Allen’s dress was a white structural corseted top that offered the garment dimension.

Allen’s usual footwear choices deviate between grungy and glamorous. The musician can often be found wearing boots and heeled sandals accompanied by platform soles from top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. On the accessories front, the “Not Fair” singer styled statement-making dangling silver earrings encrusted with diamonds. Additionally, Allen wore a kitschy beaded bracelet and slicked her short blonde hair back and out of her face.

Lily Allen, pumps, coral, maxi dress, London.
A closer look at Lily Allen’s shoes.GC Images

Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-tos both on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. During casual occassions, the British thespian regularly sports chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White.

“The Pillowman” is a comedy-drama play written by Martin McDonagh about a fiction writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories, and their similarities to a number of bizarre incidents occurring in his town.

Lily Allen, pumps, coral, maxi dress, London.
Lily Allen is seen arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse for a performance of “The Pillowman” on Aug. 25, 2023 in London.GC Images

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

