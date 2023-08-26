Lily Allen Has Fashionable Moment Pre-Show in White Pumps and Coral Maxi Dress for ‘The Pillowman’

Lily Allen was photographed arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse yesterday in London before her performance of “The Pillowman.”

Stepping into a classic silhouette, the “Smile” songstress donned a pair of sharp white pointed-toe pumps. Allen’s footwear was crafted out of durable and glossy white patent leather and featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, along with knife-like triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction.

Lily Allen is seen arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse for a performance of “The Pillowman” on Aug. 25, 2023 in London. GC Images

Although simple in construction, Allen’s footwear offered a sturdy and neutral base. Neutral pumps often give the wearer’s look a clean appearance, especially when paired with more colorful pieces.

Turning the theater into her catwalk, Allen donned a maxi-length gown crafted of a slightly shiny coral fabric. The garment featured a strappy bodice that transitioned into a voluminous skirt. Overtop the bodice of Allen’s dress was a white structural corseted top that offered the garment dimension.

Allen’s usual footwear choices deviate between grungy and glamorous. The musician can often be found wearing boots and heeled sandals accompanied by platform soles from top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. On the accessories front, the “Not Fair” singer styled statement-making dangling silver earrings encrusted with diamonds. Additionally, Allen wore a kitschy beaded bracelet and slicked her short blonde hair back and out of her face.

A closer look at Lily Allen’s shoes. GC Images

Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-tos both on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. During casual occassions, the British thespian regularly sports chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White.

“The Pillowman” is a comedy-drama play written by Martin McDonagh about a fiction writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories, and their similarities to a number of bizarre incidents occurring in his town.

Lily Allen is seen arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse for a performance of “The Pillowman” on Aug. 25, 2023 in London. GC Images

