Lily Allen Stuns Post-Performance of ‘The Pillowman’ in Mesh Dress and Peep-Toe Platforms

Lily Allen was spotted leaving the Duke of York Theatre in London following her performance in “The Pillowman” on Thursday.

The “How to Build a Girl” star was outfitted in a sheer chainmail-inspired dress strung together with circular gold wire. The dress was comprised of lots of mini circles and stopped at Allen’s calves. The sheer garment was layered over top a knitted black bra top worn with matching high-waisted bottoms and black undergarments.

Accessorizing her ensemble, the “Smile” songstress carried a large black patent leather clutch not pictured in these images along with statement jewelry. Allen’s tresses were slicked back.

On her feet, the hitmaker opted for a pair of satin black platform peep-toe heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room and a strap-heavy construction that secured the pair around the ankle. Additionally, the jet-black footwear included sky-high platform soles and thin 5 to 6-inch stiletto heels that rounded out the lofty set.

Allen’s footwear veers between grungy and glamorous styles. The British musician often dons boots and sandals with towering heels and platform soles from numerous top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-tos on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. While off-duty, Allen regularly wears chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White. Allen is also a longtime ambassador for Chanel, attending the brand’s shows and serving as a muse since 2009.

“The Pillowman” is a comedy-drama play written by Martin McDonagh about a fiction writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories, and their similarities to a number of bizarre incidents occurring in his town.

