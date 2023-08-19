Lily Allen Turns Heads in Peep-Toe Platforms and Nautical Gown

Turning heads, Lily Allen was photographed leaving The Duke of York’s Theatre following her performance of “The Pillowman” in London yesterday.

On the footwear front, the “Smile” songstress stepped out in daring satin black platform heels. The shoes were comprised of striking peep-toes that allowed her feet to breathe, along with thin but sturdy straps situated around Allen’s ankles that secured the pair in place. Transitioning from the peep-toes were lofty platform soles and thin stiletto heels that offered Allen a boost in height.

Lily Allen is seen leaving “The Pillowman” at The Duke of York’s Theatre, on Aug. 18, 2023 in London. GC Images

Dressed to the nines, Allen was outfitted in a nautical Clio Peppiatt maxi dress featuring a unique asymmetrical quality. The fitted gown featured a singular lengthy sleeve that jutted out from the geometric neckline with a daring cut-out on the side embellished with colorful coral and starfish motifs that acted as a welcomed pop of color.

The designer ensemble also featured a side slit that gave Allen a wider range of movement. Beyond her dress, the “Not Fair” singer sported a pair of dangling gold statement earrings.

A closer look at Lily Allen’s shoes. GC Images

Allen’s usual footwear choices deviate between grungy and glamorous. The musician can often be found wearing boots and heeled sandals accompanied by platform soles from top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-tos both on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. During casual occassions, the British thespian regularly sports chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White.

“The Pillowman” is a comedy-drama play written by Martin McDonagh about a fiction writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories, and their similarities to a number of bizarre incidents occurring in his town.

Lily Allen is seen leaving “The Pillowman” at The Duke of York’s Theatre, on Aug. 18, 2023 in London. GC Images

