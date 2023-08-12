Lily Allen Turns The Stage Doors Into a Runway in Hot Pink Sandal Heels and Magda Butrym Floral Hooded Gown Post-Performance of ‘The Pillowman’

Lily Allen was spotted post-performance of “The Pillowman” yesterday in London in a striking ensemble.

Channeling her inner Barbie girl, the “How to Build a Girl” star strapped herself into a pair of hot pink satin sandal heels. The vibrant footwear was comprised of unique open square toes that transitioned to thick straps that sat across the tops of Allen’s toes, working their way up her ankles in a crisscrossing fashion.

Lily Allen is seen leaving “The Pillowman” at The Duke of York’s Theatre on August 11, 2023 in London. GC Images

The pair were likely fastened to the thespian’s feet with buckle closures. The hue of Allen’s heeled sandal matched some of the same colors occurring in her wardrobe that night, making for a cohesive appearance.

Speaking of wardrobe, the “Not Fair” songstress’ post-show look was a head-turner. The musician was clad in a hooded sleeveless halter-style dress from Magda Butrym in shades of yellow, pink, green and orange. The garment was blooming thanks to a delicate floral print along with a large rosette applique that was situated on the neck. Additionally, Allen’s billowing floor-sweeping dress was backless and included a side slit that traveled up the length of the songwriter’s leg, stopping just below her hip.

A closer look at Lily Allen’s shoes. GC Images

Allen’s footwear veers between grungy and glamorous styles. The British musician often dons boots and sandals with towering heels and platform soles from numerous top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-tos on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. While off-duty, Allen regularly wears chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White.

“The Pillowman” is a comedy-drama play written by Martin McDonagh about a fiction writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories, and their similarities to a number of bizarre incidents occurring in his town.

Lily Allen is seen leaving “The Pillowman” at The Duke of York’s Theatre on August 11, 2023 in London. GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

