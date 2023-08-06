Lily Allen Slips On Sharp Pumps After ‘The Pillowman’ Performance

Lily Allen brought a sharp take to off-duty style while leaving her latest theater performance.

On Saturday night, Allen departed the Duke of York’s Theatre in London after her new leading role in “The Pillowman.” For the occasion, Allen wore a black and white Self-Portrait jacket, crafted with short sleeves and a pearl-trimmed collar from houndstooth-printed tweed. The sharp top, which was cinched by sparkling crystal buttons, was chicly paired with its matching tweed miniskirt and layered atop sheer black tights by stylist Kyle De’Volle.

Lily Allen leaves the Duke of York’s Theatre in London after performing in “The Pillowman” on Aug. 5, 2023. BB/MEGA

De’Volle simply complemented Allen’s attire with a silver Jimmy Choo clutch, as well as a set of sparkling diamond-coated Nada Ghazal drop earrings with a gold post base.

When it came to footwear, Allen slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps to finish her outfit. The “Fear” singer’s set featured a smooth black patent leather base with closed counters and sharp pointed toes, complete with a glossy sheen. The slick set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing the musician with a classic, yet sleek outfit base.

A closer look at Allen’s Louboutin pumps. BB/MEGA

Allen’s tweed set was only one of her dynamic outfits while leaving her “Pillowman” performances on the West End, with De’Volle dressing the star in classic and vibrant looks from brands including Vivienne Westwood, Clio Peppiatt, Magda Butrym and Zimmermann. For Allen’s Aug. 1 performance, she virally stepped out in a black lapel-necked button-up crop top and matching trousers from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, elevated with a Layesion clutch and gleaming metal Frida and Florence post earrings.

Lily Allen leaves the Duke of York’s Theatre in London after performing in “The Pillowman” on Aug. 1, 2023. BB/MEGA

Allen’s footwear veers between grungy and glamorous styles. The British musician often dons boots and sandals with towering heels and platform soles from numerous top brands, including Miu Miu, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and TK. Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-to’s on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. While off-duty, Allen regularly wears chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White. Allen is also a longtime ambassador for Chanel, attending the brand’s shows and serving as a muse since 2009.

