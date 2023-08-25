Lily Allen Goes Sheer With Sparkling Clear Louboutins at Apollo Theatre for ‘The Pillowman’

Lily Allen brought romantic style to the Apollo Theatre on Friday. The singer is currently playing Katurian on “The Pillowman” in West London.

Spotted outside the theater, the “Somewhere Only We Know” was wearing a pair of clear PVC Louboutin pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured crystal embellishments along the upper. The pumps’ heel area was covered in silver leather that cascaded into the stiletto heel which was about 4 inches tall.

Lily Allen was seen leaving the Apollo Theatre on Aug. 25, 2023, in London. SplashNews.com

Allen paired the sparkling heels with a sky blue Erdem floral lace gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a thin ribbon that separated the corset bodice from the A-line skirt. The sheer piece is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

The songwriter accessorized with a statement ring and a pair of sparkling earrings. She completed the look with a crystal-embellished clutch with a silver tassel hanging from the zipper closure. The singer kept her short blond hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Lily Allen seen leaving the Apollo Theatre on Aug. 25, 2023 in London. SplashNews.com

Allen was dressed by Kyle De’Volle, who can also be credited for the houndstooth-printed skirt set and sharp pumps she wore after one of her performances of “The Pillowman” earlier this month.

Last week, Allen was spotted leaving The Duke of York’s Theatre in London. She stepped out in a nautical Clio Peppiatt maxi dress and a pair of peep-toe platforms.

The songwriter keeps her sell well versed in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion shows for top brands like Fendi, Christian Dior and Chanel.

The “How To Build A Girl” actress switches between grungy and glamorous footwear choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. When off-duty, the musician gravitates towards chunky boots and sneakers from brands like UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White.