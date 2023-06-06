×
Lila Moss Brings Back the ’90s in Slip Dress & Strappy Sandals for Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Party

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Lila Moss attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Royal Academy of Arts)
Lila Moss attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 6 in London.
Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Royal Academy of Arts
Lila Moss arrived at the preview party of the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition, held at Burlington House in London on Tuesday. The daughter of Kate Moss donned a ’90s-inspired silhouette to the event.

Moss wore a black slip dress from Versace, featuring a scoop neckline.

Slip dresses originated in the 1920s as undergarments and evolved into fashionable dresses in the 1990s, characterized by their sleek, minimalistic design. 

Moss accessorized with pendulous diamond earrings that added the right amount of glamour. Her blond tresses were parted down the middle and styled to fall behind her shoulders, allowing her soft glam to shine through.

On her feet, she opted for black strappy sandals featuring a stylish embellished strap adorning the toe area. The strappy sandal is a must-have staple in any shoe collection, offering versatility for both casual and formal occasions.

Lila Moss attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 06, 2023 in London.
Lila Moss attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 06 in London.Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Royal Academy of Arts)

Moss, known for her distinct style, embraces a blend of modern and edgy elements. Her fashion choices often lean towards a minimalist aesthetic, with a preference for sleek silhouettes and neutral tones. When it comes to footwear, Moss gravitates towards versatile options, including classic sneakers and ankle boots that effortlessly complement her outfits. 

Kate Moss’s daughter often incorporates timeless and contemporary pieces into her wardrobe, showcasing an innate sense of style. Moss’s fashion choices reflect her individuality and knack for staying on-trend while maintaining a unique personal flair.

